HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man is being held on a $1 million bond after deputies found heroin, meth and other drugs during a traffic stop in Havelock. Craven County Deputies pulled over the vehicle on Thursday on Brown Blvd. and during the search found more than 35 grams of heroin, in excess of 10 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, suboxone, and items they said are consistent with drug trafficking and illegal drug sales.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO