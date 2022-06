LCM (50-meter format) On June 5, 2022, Australia’s team for the 2022 FINA World Championships arrived in Šamorín, Slovakia for a pre-Worlds training camp. Šamorín is around 1 hour and 55 minutes of driving away from Budapest, the city in which Worlds is taking place. They are practicing at the X-Bionic Aquatic Sphere training center, which is also where the Dolphins went to train in 2019 to prepare for the Junior World Championships that were held in Budapest as well.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO