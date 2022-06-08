ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Construction begins for the largest roundabout in Redding

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city says the project will improve the traffic flow and provide...

www.actionnewsnow.com

mynspr.org

Chico picks campsites for ‘small’ group of unhoused people

People experiencing homelessness in Chico will have at least two places to legally camp if it’s determined certain shelters are not appropriate for them. The lots are in north Chico at the northwest and southeast corners of Cohasset and Eaton roads. The City Council approved the campsites Tuesday in...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Graham Fire in Tehama County, 100 acres

GRAHAM PINERY, Calif. - The Graham Fire that is burning in the Lassen National Forest in eastern Tehama County, is around 100 acres as of Saturday, according to Lassen National Forest officials. Around 300 firefighters and their equipment are currently battling the Graham Fire. The Lassen National Forest said initial...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Graham Fire burns 100 acres of Tehama County wilderness on third day

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Since the Graham Fire began at 6:39 p.m. on Thursday in the Ishi Wilderness it has grown from 39 acres to about 100 acres on Saturday, according to Lassen National Forest Service. Currently there are 300 firefighters and equipment working this fire located in extremely rugged terrain in the Ishi Wilderness. […]
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Newest ballot details for Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk says that as of June 10, they estimate over 35,000 ballots have been cast, representing over 31% of registered voters. “There may be ballots added to this count or removed as necessary, as we receive valid post marked ballots from the post office through June 14,” Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, said in the second estimated unprocessed ballot report.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Stolen excavator raises concern of construction theft

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three weeks ago, a $65,000 excavator was stolen from the construction site of Redding's new Costco. The 2016 CASE excavator still hasn't been found, and an electronic sign is now set up on South Bonnyview, asking the public for assistance. This expensive piece of equipment belongs to Eddie Axner Construction, and KRCR spoke with Eddie himself on Friday morning.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico to open cooling center Friday, Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will open its emergency cooling center on Friday as warm temperatures are expected this weekend. The city said the cooling center will open at noon on Friday at Depot Park and close at 8 p.m. It will then reopen at noon on Saturday and close at 8 p.m.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Park Fire stopped, over 56 acres, 25% contained

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the forward progress of the Park Fire is stopped. The fire is over 56 acres and is 25% contained. The evacuation warnings for Bangor zones 905, 925 and 926 have been lifted. Evacuation warnings for Bangor zones 924 and 923...
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local realtors collecting donations for life jackets for youth clubs, public safety agencies

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - With the arrival of summertime, water safety is on the minds of parents. That's why local realtors are collecting donations for life jackets. A few Century 21 Select locations in Butte County are participating over the next three weeks collecting life jackets and monetary donations. These locations include Chico, Oroville, Paradise and Gridley.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

State water restrictions affect Susanville

Bob Godman, Susanville’s public works director, said the state’s recently imposed water restrictions apply to residents in the city of Susanville. The use of potable water for washing sidewalks, driveways, buildings, structures, patios, parking lots, or other hardsurfaced areas, except in cases where health and safety are at risk.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAA will host food distribution for Thermalito in Oroville Friday

THERMALITO, Calif. - The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Friday for Thermalito in Oroville from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. CAA will be distributing food at the Nelson Sports Complex...
OROVILLE, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - June 10, 2022

As boating season kicks off, The Department of Water Resources (DWR), California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) urge boaters to always remember to clean, drain, and dry their boats before entering and leaving lakes, rivers, and other waterways to help prevent the spread of quagga or zebra mussels.
OROVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Town of Paradise sees housing boom after catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire

Paradise, California - Even though mortgage applications are down, California home prices keep rising, leaving many Bay Area shoppers unable to buy. Like Paradise, a town wiped off the map by the Camp Fire is now rising with home deals galore. Paradise is at the beginning of its own build...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County supervisor announces resignation effective June 22

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County supervisor has announced he will be resigning from office this month. On Friday, Glenn County District 5 Supervisor Ken Hahn announced that his resignation will take effect on June 22, according to the Glenn County Board of Supervisors. Hahn says he is resigning...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Chico Saturday

CHICO, Calif., 1:47 A.M. UPDATE- The Chico Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on Trieste Way in Chico on Saturday at around 11:36 a.m. The Chico Fire Department says that crews will be doing an offensive strategy against the fire. The Chico Fire Department has confirmed that two...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico City Council agrees on second alternative site for homeless

CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council has decided on a second alternative site for homeless people who are not accepted into the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter and will not face anti-camping ordinances for at least 60 days. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, the council voted 5-2 to...
mynspr.org

Fire Returned: Neighbors helping neighbors

When set at the right time, intentional fires — often referred to as prescribed, controlled or cultural burns — can help reduce hazardous fuels that often stoke megafires and also keep land healthy. But one of the biggest challenges is how to treat more land with this type of fire.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
News & Review

Not in their neighborhoods

Frequently on an election night, the Chico City Council holds a brisk meeting with the agenda short and simple. That wasn’t the case Tuesday (June 7), as polls closed for California’s primary. The council convened an hour early, at 5 p.m., for a special closed session on labor negotiations, then deliberated more than three hours on several contentious matters: a sales tax measure, the city budget and, most notably, alternative camping sites for unhoused individuals who do not move into shelters.
CHICO, CA

