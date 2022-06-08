Construction begins for the largest roundabout in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk says that as of June 10, they estimate over 35,000 ballots have been cast, representing over 31% of registered voters. “There may be ballots added to this count or removed as necessary, as we receive valid post marked ballots from the post office through June 14,” Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, said in the second estimated unprocessed ballot report.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO