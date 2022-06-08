Construction begins for the largest roundabout in Redding

Frequently on an election night, the Chico City Council holds a brisk meeting with the agenda short and simple. That wasn’t the case Tuesday (June 7), as polls closed for California’s primary. The council convened an hour early, at 5 p.m., for a special closed session on labor negotiations, then deliberated more than three hours on several contentious matters: a sales tax measure, the city budget and, most notably, alternative camping sites for unhoused individuals who do not move into shelters.
