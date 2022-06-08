10-Year-Florida Girl Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Woman Arguing With Her Mom

A 10-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after authorities say she fatally shot a woman on May 30th, who was arguing with her mother, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The child was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to police.

In a statement, State Attorney for Orange and Osceola Counties Monique H. Worrell said her office has began reviewing the case and will “consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances when making a charging decision.”

“We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office,” the state attorney’s statement said, adding the incident was “one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career.”

In the news: Rubio, DeSantis Denounce Soros’ Purchase Of Florida Spanish Conservative Radio Station

The girls’ mother has been charged after an altercation on Monday that led to her 10-year-old daughter fatally shooting a woman.

Lakrisha Isaac, 31, and Lashun Rodgers, 41

Orlando police said on May 30th, Lashun Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, were fighting when Isaac gave her daughter a bag that contained a gun.

The 10-year-old girl retrieved the gun and fired two shots, fatally wounding Rodgers, according to WESH 2 News.

The girl and her mother were taken into custody Monday night following the shooting outside an apartment complex, according to a news release from the Orlando Police Department.

It was not immediately reported what led to the deadly altercation or how Rodgers and Isaac knew each another.

In the news: Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Teen In Dade City

Isaac was charged with manslaughter culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }