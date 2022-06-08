ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MN

44 take home diplomas at Cleveland grad ceremony

By By RICHARD ROHLFING Cleveland Public School
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcAmc_0g4KxcOn00

In her Honors Address at the Cleveland graduation ceremony on Friday, senior class president Ashley Connor said she wanted to find a message that she and her 43 classmates could agree upon, but that was next to impossible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29N56N_0g4KxcOn00

So instead, she chose a thesis that spoke to her: “The lessons we learn along the way are more important than the destination.”

To illustrate that point, she described how she struggled to learn spelling words in grade school, sometimes in tears, writing and re-writing them but ultimately failing the spelling test.

“Those childhood spelling tests don’t matter now. What does matter is the work ethic that I developed…Maybe in 10 years we won’t remember that the mitochondria is the power house of the cell or that y = mx + b, but we will remember how to be a good person, to treat others with respect, to hold ourselves accountable, to never give up and to always do our best.”

The same lesson could be applied to the graduation ceremony itself, she said.

“We won’t look back at our high school years as receiving our diploma, but we will remember it as playing in different sporting events, cheering our classmates on from the fan section, attending prom in our fancy attire and even having simple conversations during lunch and study hall. Yes, we should all be proud to be here today at graduation but graduating high school does not mean the journey is over. In fact, it has only just begun.”

Connor concluded by advising her classmates to enjoy every moment in life, “because it’s the journey that matters more than the destination.”

Emily Kern, the senior class vice president, opened the ceremony in the new gym with a welcome address. She spoke about how fast her high school years went by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AY04A_0g4KxcOn00

“I recall a moment in seventh grade when one of my teachers told my class and me that we should begin thinking about what we wanted to study in college and do for the rest of our lives. At that moment, I thought to myself, ‘I don’t need to worry. We have so much time left before that day comes.’ Yet here we are, graduating.”

Kern went on to say that the graduation ceremony is the culmination of many lasts.

“We have come to many ends here at Cleveland, such as the last game or meet, last performance, last time walking the halls and our last time being a high schooler. But right here today is the last of the last. This may very well be the last time some of us step foot in this very school, where we learned to dribble a ball, how to count and where we met our best friends. The sad part is the this may be the last time I see some of my classmates, whom I have spent every day with … These people have made me the person I am today. The countless hours of studying and practicing have come to an end here in Cleveland. But we must remember that graduation is not about being sad that we are leaving everything behind but celebrating the wonderful friendships and countless accomplishments we have completed. It is an outstanding achievement for each of us to have made it to where we are today.”

Kern recognized she and her classmates needed a lot of assistance to earn a diploma.

“I would like to thank our parents, family and friends for the constant love and support you have given us throughout the years. I know we don't often show it, but we are truly grateful for all you have done for us. I would also like to thank all the teachers and staff her at Cleveland for putting up with our crazy class and for the guidance and patience you have given us.”

Like Connor advised, she said the class of 2022 learned to enjoy and appreciate every moment.

“As we start the next chapter of our lives, we will never forget what we have learned here at Cleveland: to never take anything for granted and enjoy every moment that is left.”

Sixth-grade teacher Brady Hahn was the guest speaker. Trying to avoid cliché’s like ‘climbing the latter of success,’ ‘reaching for the stars,’ or ‘the sky’s the limit,” Hahn turned to country music to deliver his message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJPF9_0g4KxcOn00

According to Garth Brooks, for example, “You know a dream is like a river. Ever changin' as it flows. And a dreamer's just a vessel that must follow where it goes.”

Hahn said, “life will take you down twists and turns that you don’t see coming and that you have no control over. You can, however, control how you mange those obstacles.”

Or, according to John Michael Montgomery, “Life's a dance you learn as you go. Sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow.”

“You, seniors, are ready to do both,” Hahn said. “Be a leader at all times. Take direction and follow at other times. And yes, life is a dance. As you know, sometimes dances can be a lot of fun and put a smile on your face. Other times they feel awkward. Your partner isn’t working out. You can’t find your rhythm. My best advice is when this happens is step it up, put yourself out there, put a smile on our face and move.”

Hahn concluded by recalling what he tells his sixth graders.

“Imagine your life like you are on a tightrope. On one side of that rope is work while on the other side is fun. Both are equally important, but never over do one so that it throws of the other….I know your potential to be successful is limitless, and I am excited to see what the future holds for you.”

Principal Scott Lusk presented the graduates while schoolboard chairperson Scott Miller awarded the diplomas.

Honor graduates included Kern, Connor, Jacob Anderley, Maria Dembouski, Wyatte Devens, Carter Dylla, Chaise Erickson, Emily Hiniker, , Jordyn Klingel, Grayce Kortuem, Kaden Kortuem, Colin Krenik, Jackson Meyer, Morgan Mueller, Zoe Porter, Kristen Ryan, Emma Treanor and Kayla Zimmerman.

About $30,000 in scholarships were awarded, most as diplomas were handed out. Kortuem won the Mike Struck memorial scholarship. Kern took home Andy Struck memorial. Presented before the diplomas, both were for $1000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnRoQ_0g4KxcOn00

Kern also won the $500 Buck Wendelschafer Memorial. Connor, Anderley, and Jindra each were awarded a $1250 Ed Schultz scholarship. Dembouski and Dylla each took home a $750 Ed Schultz scholarship. Mueller won the Ed Schultz “Golden Choice” scholarship for $1250 and the $1000 Terry Matejcek Memorial. Connor also won the $500 Everly Hewitt Memorial. Treanor won the $500 Monica Holicky Memorial

Dylla earned a $250 award form the Buster and Nina West family. Anderley and Dylla each earned a $250 award from the Jack Zimmerman Leadership foundation. Mueller earned $250 from the Richard Pope family. Dylla and Ryan Reineke each earned $500 form the Sons of the American Legion/Clayton Block.

Connor also won a $100 award from the American Legion Post 207 Auxiliary. Jindra won $1000 from the American Legion Post 207. Klingel won $1000 from the American Legion Post 269 (Madison Lake).

Kern and Krenik each earned $250 form the Cleveland Booster Club. Earning $500 awards from the Cleveland Fire Department were Klingel, Krenik, Ryan and Lucas Walechka. Erickson and Madisyn Steen each won a $250 award from the Redman Club in St. Peter.

Steen also took home a $500 award from Anders Early Learning Center. Zimmerman won a $500 award from Concrete Cutter. The Elysian bank awarded Connor $250. Makenzey Fischer won a $200 award from Cleveland CEA.

Dollars for Scholars also gave out a number of awards: ($1250: Dylla; $1000: Mueller and Zimmerman; $750: Connor; $500: Anderley, Dembouski, Jindra, Kern, Ryan, Treanor and Walechka; $350: Erickson and Steen; $300: Devens and Grayce Kortuem; $250: Klingel, Krenik, Meyer and Porter; $100: Fischer and Reineke).

Anderley earned the Androli, an award presented every year since 1948 that is based on scholarship, school and community service, leadership, participation in extracurricular activities and character. Connor took home its counterpart, the Athena Award, which was established in 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMTY2_0g4KxcOn00

Also during the ceremony, Grayce Kortuem and Ethan Fuller read the class history. Junior class officers Amelia Tauer and Madix Lutterman were the procession attendants. Directed by Erik Hermanson, the Junior High band played the traditional processional and recessional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ntey2_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajuNm_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMp7E_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0yU8_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfQOw_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcD90_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIf3q_0g4KxcOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtfIw_0g4KxcOn00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

‘Take What’s Ours’: Softball Championships Get Cutthroat In Finals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four state titles were awarded at Caswell Park in Mankato. In the big school class, Forest Lake faced the only undefeated team left: Brainerd. The Warriors were hoping to cap a perfect season with their first state title. Starter Olivia Tautges was locked in a pitchers duel with the Rangers’ Hannah Tong until the fifth-inning when Forest Lake scored five times. Maddie Larrabee had a two RBI hit and the Tangers avenge a loss to Brainerd in the regular season finale — 6-0, they win their first state title after last year’s runner-up. “Our motivational quote this year was...
FOREST LAKE, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Education
Y-105FM

Massive Dinosaurs Come to Life in Rochester Next Month

There have been a few big dinosaur events coming through Minnesota and Rochester specifically too. There's another one on the way in July that your kids are going to love! It's called Jurassic Quest and there are all sorts of ways you can experience this event. Where Will Jurassic Quest...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool opening delayed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The opening of Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool has been delayed for a couple of days. Originally scheduled to open Friday, June 10, the opening has been postponed until Sunday, June 12 due to recent cool temperatures and mechanical issues. “It’s important to ensure pool systems are...
MANKATO, MN
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Michael Montgomery
Person
Jack Zimmerman
Person
Nina West
Person
Ed Schultz
KAAL-TV

RPS reveals Dakota Middle School mascot

(ABC 6 News) - The mascot for Dakota Middle School was revealed at the Rochester Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night. The official mascot is the Bison. The identification of the Dakota Middle School mascot was a collaborative effort among Native American Liason, Amelia Cordell, Julie Ruzek and the American Indian Parent Advisory Council (AIPAC) as well as Dakota Middle School Principal, Levi Lundak.
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Scholarships#Diploma
CBS Minnesota

Video Shows Minnesota Teacher Throwing Hockey Stick At 8-Year-Old Student

PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) — An 8-year-old boy says he’s scared to return to school this fall after his gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him, knocking his front tooth loose. The moment was captured on surveillance camera back in March, but Easton Johnson’s mom is finally breaking her silence over it, feeling like the district didn’t do enough. “They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just have a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” said Jodi Johnson, Easton’s mom. Easton was in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th...
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KEYC

Zanz Mexican restaurant under new ownership

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Perhaps you’ve seen the sign on Madison Avenue, maybe even stopped in for their famous cheese chilitos. A staple of Mankato, the family business Zanz Mexican Restaurant has been owned by the Otto family for the last 35 years. “Families that come in and their...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
insideradio.com

Twin Cities Media Mainstay DeRusha Joins WCCO For Afternoons.

Audacy's news/talk station in Minneapolis, WCCO-AM (830), reaches across the figurative hall for its new afternoon drive host, bringing longtime WCCO-TV morning anchor and reporter Jason DeRusha on board effective June 27. DeRusha, co-host of “WCCO Mornings” since 2013 and winner of nine regional Emmy Awards for his work over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
37
Followers
81
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy