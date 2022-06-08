ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don’t take this chapter for granted': South Shore Vo Tech graduates 150 students

By Patriot Ledger staff
 3 days ago

HANOVER – When David Lowden was in the second grade, he struggled with reading and writing. He wasn't "seen as smart," he said, and tested in the  lowest percentile for spelling and vocabulary.

"According to my teachers, this wasn’t just because I was stupid," he said. "It was also because I was loud, disobedient, lazy and absent-minded. I was called down to the principal's office on a daily basis and even sent home early at times."

Despite his difficult early education, Lowden graduated as the valedictorian of his class at South Shore Vocational Technical High School this year. The dramatic turnaround, he said, led him to craft "David’s Tried and True Methods for Success": Find what helps you focus, ask for help, form relationships, don't be complacent and learn from failure.

"In the end, you never really lose until you stop trying," he said.

More: Celebrate the 2022 graduation season on the South Shore with The Patriot Ledger

Lowden was one of 150 students who graduated in the Class of 2022 this weekend. He and his fellow student speakers reflected on their nontraditional education at a vocational school, attending class through the COVID-19 pandemic and choosing to leave their hometowns to seek out a school that was right for them.

"I have met so many great people and made so many great memories that may not have been made otherwise," salutatorian Jackson Snyder said. "I hope all of you can say the same."

Student body President Grace Michel told her classmates to live in the moment and not "take this chapter for granted." Class President Gabriel Freitas encouraged his classmates to capitalize on what makes them unique, continue to overcome setbacks and never forget what South Shore Vo Tech taught them.

"Whether it be on a field or in the classroom, remembering the past helps you make decisions in the present. Remember the amazing lunch staff that have fed us throughout our four years," Freitas said. "Remember the teachers that stood by your side and helped you pass that difficult exam. But most importantly, remember that you are now in control of what happens next. So at the end of the day, my advice to you is do what excites your passion."

The Class of 2022

Abington – Aidan Bell, Jeremy Bjork, Benjamin Conneen, Owen Coulsey, Kelsey Deschamps, Liam Furtado, Grace Littlefield, Tristan Mathisen, Grace McCarthy, Deven Newell, Alexander Noble, Brian Nuttall, Christopher Ritter, Taylor Walker, Mariana Ximenes.

Duxbury – Charles Cotter, Konstantinos Koulouras, Connor Perenick.

Hanover – Joseph Bunker, Matthew Chiasson, Amya Doyle, Arianna Gallagher, William Lally, Brady Long, Alexandra Lyttle, Izabella Perciavalle, Tyler Richards, Jackson Snyder, Elaina Vedeikis, Mark Weikel.

Hanson – Christopher Adolph, Ryan Ballard, Alejandra Collins-Arandia, Brady Cook, Aodhan Deeney, Ryan Franceschini, Trent Martin, Ayden Marx, Cameron Pesente, Cole Sheehan, Kyliegh Walsh, Mitchell Wilson, Timothy Woodward.

Hingham – Colby Cronin.

Hull – Noah Pettiford, John Thompson.

Kingston – Melanie Henry.

Marshfield – Fletcher Brown, Reilly Torrey.

Norwell – Alexander Connors, Hannah Connors, Jaylynn Draheim, Thomas Gilmore-Robinson, Jason Palzkill, Nicholas Pilalas.

Pembroke – Matthew Bastien, Preston Channell, Hailey Dunn, Ashton Gabler, Wesley Jardim, Ryan Johnson, Kory Lawson, Daniel McCarthy, Grace Michel, Daniel Murphy, Ethan Olson, Nicholas Sheehan, Sarah Teuten, Brendan Walker, John White.

Plympton – Noah Rogers.

Rockland – Ryan Barry, Nathan Bouzan, Benjamin Brenner, Ellery Campbell, Mackenzie Clinton, Sean Connors, Britney Coughlin, Jadyn-Marie Dicenso, Adrianna DiNino, Gyslaine Driscoll, Shawn Finn, Keegan Finnell, Michael Foley, Gabriel Freitas, Chloe Gabriel, James Gabriel, Anthony Gardner, Alfredo Gudiel Winter, Brennan Guevara, Patrick Hamilton, Angeline Harvey-Mone, Madison Hewlett, McKennzie Jepsen, Cameron Kearns, Ryan Kohler, Jack Lewis, Emily Long, Christopher MaDan, Louis Mattuchio, Joshua McGivney, Michael McGuirk, Ryder Nilson, Quinn O'Rourke, Isaiah Pina, Gabrielle Prado, Jaiden Rogers, Matthew Sample, Patrick Tanzi, Selena Teixeira, Elizabeth Tierney, Liam Toal, Patrick Venuti.

Scituate – William Bartley, Brady Pearl, John Rielly, Annie Vecchi.

Weymouth – Tucker Day.

Whitman – Matthew Agnew, Parker Bennett, Killian Blair, Leilah Clifford, Colin Coleman, Nathan D'Eon, Ronan Dee, Christian Depina, Charles Dickinson, Jacob Ferro, Darlene Gardner, Jake Googins, Kyle Gordinier, Boston Kirby, David Lowden, Aveary MacDougall, Cailey McCarthy, Emily McCormack, Justin Mohan, Caelum Monteiro, Harrison Moore, Garrett Morris, Chase Morse, Michael Nicotera, Jaylise Oehlschlagel, Aidan Rothwell, Matheus Silva, Jason Small, Brady Stokinger, Damien Twiss, Connor Werner, Kirstyn White.

