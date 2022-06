The United States has sued a town and village in the Hudson Valley as well as two local fire departments. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Town and Village of Harrison, New York as well as two Harrison fire departments, the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 and Harrison Fire Department.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO