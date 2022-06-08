ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many O'Connell grads to play college sports

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome two dozen Bishop O’Connell High School senior athletes in various sports committed during different times of the 2021-22 school year to play college sports during the 2022-23 seasons. In baseball, Ashton Armour will play at Hampden-Sydney College, his brother at Roanoke College, Carson Mayfield will be on...

