A woman whose death has sparked a murder probe in Essex has been named as a University of Suffolk lecturer. Dr Antonella Castelvedere died from serious injuries at a property in Colchester last Wednesday morning. Officers arrested a man at the same address on suspicion of murdering the 52-year-old academic. The University of Suffolk released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere”. “Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing,” it added. “Our thoughts are with...

