ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

KCHS Special Educators Honored

kentchamber.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent County Public Schools honored 15 staff members Wednesday, May 25 at the annual Special Education Recognition Award Ceremony. The ceremony...

www.kentchamber.org

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Leaders dug deep to celebrate new youth center coming to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Once known as Mace’s Lane High School during times of segregation, the building next to Mace’s Lane Middle School was once an all African-American high school. The property is now abandoned, but Friday Afternoon elected officials celebrated a path forward for the space, as a new community center is taking over.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
starpublications.online

Laurel Valedictorian urges 2022 classmates to prioritize healthy relationships with loved ones

During last Friday’s commencement, Laurel High principal Rhiannon O’Neal told members of the class of 2022 that the pandemic taught them the importance of having a community of support. Laurel Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore gave them one final lesson, about how responses to events make up most of the outcomes they will experience in life.
LAUREL, DE
kentchamber.org

DeLia Shoge Named President of United Way of Kent County

The United Way of Kent County Board of Directors has named DeLia Shoge as the organization’s next president. She succeeds Martin Knight who served as president from March 2020 – 2022. “I’m looking forward to better serving my community,” says DeLia Shoge. “Our community has an abundance of...
KENT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Government
City
Chestertown, MD
Chestertown, MD
Education
Kent County, MD
Education
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Chestertown, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
Cape Gazette

Sussex Consortium students open time capsule

Students from a past Sussex Consortium summer program reunited at Cape High recently to open a time capsule they buried in 2016 on the grounds of Mariner Middle School. Six years ago, students gathered a selection of personal items, toys and artifacts, letters and a mini-autobiography to bury in the capsule as a way to develop their sense of awareness and expression with plans to open the capsule before graduation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Demolition Begins as Cambridge Harbor Development Gets Underway

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan was behind the wheel of an excavator as Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park came down. The Harbor's Director Matt Leonard says it will feature a port, walkways, housing and a business district. "This is probably the most obvious and evident space that people see...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware Real Estate Community Donates 598 Pounds of Food

DELAWARE – Real estate associations in Delaware came together during the 2022 National REALTOR® Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 will also be contributed to the Food Bank. Between June 6-9, 2022, REALTORS® and...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Educators
starpublications.online

Seaford High School commencement held Friday night

The Seaford School District commencement of the class of 2022 was held Friday under clear skies on Ron Dickerson field in Bob Dowd Stadium. Seaford High School Principal Dr. Zulieka Jarmon-Horsey led the ceremony and told the crowd, “This class has persevered, they are determined, and they have grit. This night marks completion of their high school career.”
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers purchase of beach lot

In an effort to gain more control over development within city limits, Lewes Mayor and City Council is considering the purchase of two parcels totaling 0.6 acres across from the Dairy Queen on Savannah Road. The owners of that property, 203 E. Savannah Road, were at the Rollins Community Center...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Pines Director Peck responds to Ortt rep's comments

OPA Board of Directors member Amy Peck responded this week to the public letter written by Ralph DeAngelus concerning Peck’s email to him advising him that Tom Janasek should be banned from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. She said her private email to him was leaked and she only...
OCEAN PINES, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
delaware.gov

Suspected Overdose Deaths for May in Delaware Set New Monthly High Total

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Health Officials Fear Rising Death Toll Linked to Fentanyl, Cocaine. NEW CASTLE (June 8, 2022) – Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) officials announced a new monthly high total of deaths from suspected overdoses during May and said they fear the vast majority of the deaths will be connected to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, or to the increasing use of cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant. In 2021, when a record 515 people died in Delaware from overdoses, more than 80% of the deaths involved fentanyl and more than 45% involved cocaine.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

$5 Gas Fuels Frustration on Delmarva

LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. "It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few...
CAMDEN, DE
Cape Gazette

Barks and Brews to benefit Delaware Humane June 13

Local brewery Dewey Beer Company, in partnership with Delaware Humane Association, will host the second of their joint Barks and Brews summer series from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 13, at Dewey Beer Company’s Harbeson location, 21241 Iron Throne Drive, Milton. By uniting beer lovers and animal lovers...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

SU Police Chief inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

DELMARVA – The Eastern Shore Baseball Foundation recently inducted Edwin Lashley into their Hall of Fame. Lashley had a career in the sport in the early 70s before eventually leaving baseball and becoming a policeman right here in Salisbury. For the past 17 years, he has served as Chief of Police for Salisbury University.
SALISBURY, MD
starpublications.online

Sunday Night Gospel concerts take place in June

The Sunday Night Gospel concerts will take place at Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 200 W. Market Street in Laurel, starting at 6 p.m. The following concerts will take place: June 12- Dave Morgan, June 19- Don White, and June 26- Andrew Daises.
LAUREL, DE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Best Family Beach Towns in Southern Delaware

A beach is possibly nature’s most perfect playground: kids can scavenger hunt for shells, build sand castles and shallow pools in the sand, ride the ocean’s edge on a skim board and so much more. With so much to do at the water’s edge, it’s no wonder many families choose a beach for their summer vacation. If you’re looking for some of the area’s best beaches, follow the traffic to Southern Delaware. Because so many migrate to Reboboth Beach in July and Aug., it has become known as the nation’s summer capital. Near-by Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island are also packed with family-friendly activities and worth a visit. Scroll down for a quick guide to what to see & do and where to eat & sleep with kids in Southern DE.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy