Auburn, AL

Jabari Smith stays steady, Walker Kessler falls in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Jabari Smith goes first overall and Walker Kessler slides in latest NBA mock draft.

Jabari Smith is as close to the consensus number one pick as you'll find at this part of the NBA draft process. However, when looking at the other Auburn basketball star, there are differing opinions on where Walker Kessler should be selected.

In the latest NBA mock draft on Yahoo Sports , Krysten Peek projects the Orlando Magic will select Smith with the first overall selection. Peek projects Kessler to fall to the 28th overall pick and land with the Golden State Warriors.

Peek wrote the following about Smith making sense with the top pick.

Smith is still the safest option at No. 1 and has interviewed incredibly well for teams at the top. He's not the consensus overall top pick in the draft, but his upside is incredible with his 3-point shooting (averaging 42% from deep) and his footwork in the paint.

Smith proved he was one of, if not the best shooter in college basketball last season and he could step on the floor and help the Magic on day one.

She didn't include any analysis about Kessler landing with the Warriors as a late first-round pick but it could only mean great things for Kessler. The Warriors draft incredibly well and he could be slowly worked into minutes at the pace that could best set him up for his career moving forward.

