Disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Charged With 2 Counts Of Indecent Assault Against Women In The U.K.

Harvey Weinstein 's future looks bleak: the disgraced Hollywood producer will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against women, the BBC reported on Wednesday, June 8.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old after they reviewed evidence. In a statement, the police said that the two alleged offenses took place between July 31 and August 31, 1996. The alleged victim is a woman in her 50s.

“Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Rosemary Ainslie , head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” she continued.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020 after the jury found him guilty of raping an actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room, in addition to forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 at his NYC apartment.

He pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts, which came from a separate criminal case in California.

"Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," a statement read at the time.

A slew of Hollywood stars have spoken out about Weinstein's alleged actions, and in September 2021, Angelina Jolie revealed more details about their time together .

The actress spoke about an alleged incident, which took place when she was 21 years old. She claimed that Weinstein made “unwanted advances on her in a hotel room."

"If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right?" Jolie said of what she was thinking of at the time, adding that she "chose to never work with him again."