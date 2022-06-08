ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seeking Cap Space, Seahawks Restructure DT Shelby Harris' Contract

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBEOT_0g4Ku9cM00

The timing of the restructure suggests Seattle may have another roster move coming in the near future. Could it be for a certain quarterback or extending a star receiver?

During the midst of mandatory minicamp, the Seahawks have made a fascinating contract-related decision that suggests a big roster move could be coming soon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle restructured veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris' contract, creating $3.26 million in cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, the team now has an estimated $20.3 million in total cap room.

In the past, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has not been a fan of restructuring contracts and kicking salary down the road. However, the organization will have Wilson's contract coming off the books next season and has the cap space to absorb a bigger cap hit for Harris in 2023 if they need additional space for the present.

With this in mind, the choice to restructure Harris' contract will fuel speculation on multiple fronts. Why do this unless the money is needed to acquire a player? Maybe a certain disgruntled quarterback in Cleveland, for example? Or a star pass rusher?

On the quarterback front, the Seahawks have been linked to former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield ever since Wilson was dealt and the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans more than two months ago. With Drew Lock and Geno Smith currently competing for the starting job, it's possible the coaching staff has seen enough already that they want to add another proven veteran signal caller to the mix and may be revisiting the possibility of trading for the Heisman winner.

As for pass rushers, rumors swirled about Robert Quinn wanting out of Chicago weeks after the draft, though such speculation has cooled recently. Coming off an 18.5 sack season in 2021, he would be an intriguing scheme fit with Seattle leaning more heavily on 3-4 looks and could team up with Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, and rookie Boye Mafe to form a formidable pass rushing quartet. Other players could be in consideration as well.

It's also possible the Seahawks simply wanted additional cap space to help facilitate an extension for star receiver DK Metcalf, who opted not to report for minicamp this week while seeking a new contract. A.J. Brown, who was acquired by the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft and signed an extension with his new team, saw his cap hit go up by more than $1 million for next season. Depending on the structure of the extension, Metcalf's cap hit could see a similar spike.

Regardless of the motive, Schneider's decision to execute a restructure and open up more than $3 million in immediate cap space signals another move is imminent.

Harris, 30, spent the past five seasons with the Broncos before being acquired by the Seahawks in March as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. In 83 career games over seven NFL seasons, he's produced 217 tackles, 22.5 sacks, and 25 pass deflections, stuffing the stat sheet as a versatile all-around defensive tackle. He's expected to compete for a starting spot with Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, and L.J. Collier.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Mina Kimes' Take On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Russell Wilson
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Overthecap Com#Texans
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Peyton Manning’s potential role with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have settled their ownership situation, and that may open the door for Peyton Manning to return to the franchise in a more formal role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new Walton-Penner ownership group has already had exploratory talks with Manning about a potential advisory role. That role could be expanded in the future and involve Manning actually taking on a share of ownership.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals Who Is Ahead In Quarterback Battle

The battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith to see who starts at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks is starting to take shape. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the battle on Thursday and confirmed that it's Smith that's still ahead of Lock. However, Carroll also said that Lock isn't...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Best Ever: NFL World Reacts

For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady. Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls. But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever...
NFL
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
728
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy