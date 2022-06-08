ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Orthodox Jewish Political Movement Soundly Defeats Jackson Republican Club in Party Takeover

By Phil Stilton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – There’s a new sheriff in town in Jackson Township after...

Comments / 37

Patrick McGrath
3d ago

this is why residents need to pay attention and vote , they all vote probly twice , first good offer on my house and I'm gone , township will be bankrupt just like lakewood

21
Frank K
3d ago

…Jackson is now on track to be considered the new Lakewood. Very sorry for the residents that will see the tax’s sky rocket. Public schools will suffer. Busing will become a major hurtle in the town. Homes will be taken off the tax rolls because they will be religious schools. Traffic will increase with uninsured drivers. Parking will not be available to certain areas. If the town has swim clubs that will have to change to allow male and female hours to swim. Jackson will feel like a foreign country. Look to Lakewood to see your future.

14
David Mize
3d ago

One reason we need voter ID and no more tax exempt for schools in private residence. You have a 600,000 $ house you pay taxes on it full taxes

11
