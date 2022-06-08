Orthodox Jewish Political Movement Soundly Defeats Jackson Republican Club in Party Takeover
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – There’s a new sheriff in town in Jackson Township after...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – There’s a new sheriff in town in Jackson Township after...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
this is why residents need to pay attention and vote , they all vote probly twice , first good offer on my house and I'm gone , township will be bankrupt just like lakewood
…Jackson is now on track to be considered the new Lakewood. Very sorry for the residents that will see the tax’s sky rocket. Public schools will suffer. Busing will become a major hurtle in the town. Homes will be taken off the tax rolls because they will be religious schools. Traffic will increase with uninsured drivers. Parking will not be available to certain areas. If the town has swim clubs that will have to change to allow male and female hours to swim. Jackson will feel like a foreign country. Look to Lakewood to see your future.
One reason we need voter ID and no more tax exempt for schools in private residence. You have a 600,000 $ house you pay taxes on it full taxes
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 37