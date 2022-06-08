Todd Phillips Confirms ‘Joker’ Sequel With Photo of Finished Script

Click here to read the full article.

Director Todd Phillips confirmed that a Joker sequel is officially in the works, sharing photos of star Joaquin Phoenix flipping through the pages of the new script on Instagram.

Phillips didn’t offer any actual details about the film, though his photo of the script cover did reveal its full title — Joker: Folie à Deux — which is easily the most obvious, pun-tastic choice one could make for a sequel to a Joker movie (“Folie à Deux” literally translates to “madness for two,” but is used more idiomatically to mean “shared madness”). Phillips co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, who also worked on the original 2019 Joker .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

While the script for the Joker sequel appears to be done, there’s no word yet on when the film will begin production or when it might see release. A representative for Warner Bros. Pictures did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment.

Joker found Phillips toying with the comic book movie conventions that have come to dominate films over the past decade, telling the origin story of the Batman villain with a Scorsese-esque bent that nodded to films like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy . (Scorsese was even asked to produce Joker but declined; when later asked if he’d seen the movie, the filmmaker quipped to The New York Times : “I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine.”)

While Joker received mixed reviews, it was a box office smash and a constant presence through awards season. Its 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards were the most of any film that year, and it took home two : Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.