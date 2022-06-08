ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ for the First Time

By Andy Greene
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C77yg_0g4Kslx100

Click here to read the full article.

Guns N’ Roses debuted their cover of the AC/DC deep cut “Walk All Over You” at the June 4 kickoff of their 2022 world tour in Oeiras, Portugal, and Tuesday night in Seville, Spain, they continued the trend by breaking out “Back in Black” for the first time in their history. Check out the fan-shot video right here.

Guns N’ Roses has been covering AC/DC since their early days on the sunset strip club scene when “Whole Lotta Rosie” was in their live repertoire. When the group headlined Coachella in 2016, they were joined by AC/DC guitarist Angus Young for “Whole Lotta Rosie” and the 1978 AC/DC tune “Riff Raff.” It set the stage for Axl Rose briefly fronting AC/DC on the final two legs of the 2016 Rock or Bust tour when frontman Brian Johnson had to step aside due to hearing issues.

There were brief rumors that Rose was going to remain in AC/DC and possibly cut a new album with them, but Johnson was ultimately able to resolve his hearing issues to the point where he could sing on the group’s 2020 LP Power Up . They were putting together a tour when the pandemic hit. “We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a couple of small shows to start?’” Johnson told Rolling Stone in 2020. “That was as far as it got. We flew home [after that meeting], and two days later, the shit hit the fan. It was China and Europe, and then it started spreading like wildfire. It just didn’t seem possible.”

There has been no word about an AC/DC tour now that the global concert industry is back up and running, but Guns N’ Roses are just beginning an extensive tour that will keep them on the road through December with shows all across Europe, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. There has been talk of the band recording a new album, but nothing has come out yet besides a few older songs like “Absurd” and the current version of the band cut last year in the studio of “Hard Skool .”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Reckless Life,’ Original ‘You’re Crazy’ Live for First Time in 30 Years

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses staged their first gig of 2022 Saturday night in Portugal, where the reunited rockers busted out a pair of classics for the first time in three decades as well as debuted a new AC/DC cover. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company — whose initial return to the stage at Welcome to Rockville was struck down by thunderstorms last week — delivered the first shakeup in their 2022 setlist when they ripped into “Reckless Life,” a fiery Hollywood Rose cut from the live half of their Lies EP, for the first...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Twenty One Pilots Strip Down ‘Stressed Out’ in Exclusive ‘MTV Unplugged’ Clip

Click here to read the full article. Twenty One Pilots deliver a slightly stripped-down rendition of “Stressed Out” in this exclusive preview of the duo’s surprise new MTV Unplugged performance, airing tonight, June 9, on MTV. The concert — filmed in Los Angeles — deviates from the acoustic-only mandate of previous Unplugged shows but still manages to capture the intimacy of those lower-key performances as compared to the duo’s bombastic arena concerts. As MTV says of the Twenty One Pilots’ gig, “This is MTV’s most plugged Unplugged.” In addition to “Stressed Out,” Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun run through reimagined versions of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How a Lost Funk Gem From a Detroit House Legend Wound Up in the Closet of Rolling Stones Records Head Earl McGrath

Click here to read the full article. Norma Jean Bell is probably best known as a legend of Detroit house, largely thanks to her mid-Nineties club classic “I’m the Baddest Bitch (In the Room).” But the singer, songwriter, and ace saxophonist had been making music for decades at that point, working as a touring and studio pro with everyone from Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention to Stevie Wonder.  Around 1980, Bell was eying a solo career, and a demo she made wound up in the hands of Earl McGrath, the then-president of Rolling Stones Records. Though a deal never...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Angus Young
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Riff Raff
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Roses#Ac Dc#Coachella#2020 Lp Power
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest ‘Terrorism’ in Post-Court Meltdown

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ghostbusters’ Songwriter and Legendary R&B Artist Ray Parker Jr. Gets Documentary Treatment in ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7 — watch the trailer below. As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Justin Timberlake Says Bye Bye Bye, Sells Entire Song Catalog

Click here to read the full article. Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, the company announced on Thursday, marking the latest superstar to sell the rights to their songs in the ever-hot music acquisition market. Hypgnosis bought 100 percent of Timberlake’s copyrights on musical compositions he wrote, which includes hits such as “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Suit and Tie,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Representatives for Hypgnosis declined to share financial details regarding the sale. Timberlake is one of the best-selling artists in pop music history, first as a member of NSYNC then afterward as a solo...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws Truth Social Tantrum Over Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump was not happy with the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing on Thursday night. The former president took to Truth Social on Friday morning to air his grievances. “I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,'” Trump wrote. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” Trump wasn’t quoted as saying “Hang Mike Pence,” though. “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” Trump told his staff after hearing the Capitol crowd chanting for the vice president to be hung, according to committee...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy