Daily Log 6.7.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 7th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

06/07/202209:05

INCIDENT22003959

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY

A Cambridge business reports a larceny of a motor vehicle involving an internet sale.

06/07/202210:26

INCIDENT22003962

IDENTITY FRAUD

MAGAZINE ST

A Magazine Street resident reports Identity Fraud.

06/07/202210:53

INCIDENT22003960

GREEN ST

Cambridge Police responded to a disturbance.

06/07/202211:12

INCIDENT22003965

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

PUTNAM AVE

A North Carolina resident reports a breaking and entering into a Putnam Avenue home they own.

06/07/202211:49

INCIDENT22003967

IDENTITY FRAUD

BANKS ST

A Bank Street resident reports Identity Fraud.

06/07/202211:59

INCIDENT22003969

B&E DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18

HARVARD ST

A Harvard Street resident reports a breaking and entering into their residence.

06/07/202212:38

INCIDENT22003963

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

WALDEN SQUARE RD

A catalytic converter was stolen from the Walden Square parking lot.

06/07/202213:34

INCIDENT22003977

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Cambridge Street address for a threats report.

06/07/202214:03

INCIDENT22003975

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

COLUMBIA ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Columbia Street and Harvard Street for a report of a three-car crash. As a result, one individual was taken to a local medical facility for injuries.

06/07/202214:06

INCIDENT22003973

MISC. REPORT TYPE

UNION ST

A former resident of Union Street contacted the police to turn in a weapon (handgun) that belongs to her husband, who has an illness. Cambridge Police responded to take possession of the firearm, which will be destroyed.

06/07/202214:52

INCIDENT22003972

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police were dispatched to a local business on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square for the report of an active disturbance involving pepper spray. Two suspects are being investigated.

06/07/202214:55

INCIDENT22003971

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

RINDGE AVE

An unknown male filed a false claim of child abuse against a parent. Further investigation revealed that this parent has been the victim of continuous harassment.

06/07/202214:56

INCIDENT22003976

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

RIVER ST

A River Street resident reported a past larceny.

06/07/202215:35

INCIDENT22003974

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

BROADWAY

Officers responded to Cambridge Street for the report of a hit and run motor vehicle crash that just occurred. A report was filed.

06/07/202215:52

INCIDENT22003979

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

WAVERLY ST

A Plymouth Street resident reported that an unknown person took their backpack while at Fort Washington Park. A laptop and other miscellaneous items were located inside of the backpack.

06/07/202216:33

INCIDENT22003981

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

HARVARD ST

Officers responded to a Harvard Street residence for the report of malicious destruction of property and an attempted breaking and entering. A report was filed.

06/07/202216:53

INCIDENT22003980

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

LANDSDOWNE ST

A Brighton resident reported an unknown person stole his motorized scooter. The scooter was locked to a bike lock at Landsdowne Street.

06/07/202220:32

INCIDENT22003987

A&B C265 S13A

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Mount Auburn Street for people using narcotics. Officer located two people that were involved in a past physical altercation and a report was taken.

06/07/202220:51

INCIDENT22003986

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

BRATTLE ST

Cambridge Police were flagged down by a male who reported that his vehicle had just been stolen in the Harvard Square area. A short time later the vehicle was recovered in a different area of Cambridge.

06/07/202221:38

INCIDENT22003989

A&B C265 S13A

GARDEN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Garden Street for a past assault and battery. A male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and a report was taken.