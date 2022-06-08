Daily Log 6.7.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 7th, 2022
Type #
Date & Time
06/07/202209:05
INCIDENT22003959
MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28
MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY
A Cambridge business reports a larceny of a motor vehicle involving an internet sale.
06/07/202210:26
INCIDENT22003962
IDENTITY FRAUD
MAGAZINE ST
A Magazine Street resident reports Identity Fraud.
06/07/202210:53
INCIDENT22003960
GREEN ST
Cambridge Police responded to a disturbance.
06/07/202211:12
INCIDENT22003965
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
PUTNAM AVE
A North Carolina resident reports a breaking and entering into a Putnam Avenue home they own.
06/07/202211:49
INCIDENT22003967
IDENTITY FRAUD
BANKS ST
A Bank Street resident reports Identity Fraud.
06/07/202211:59
INCIDENT22003969
B&E DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18
HARVARD ST
A Harvard Street resident reports a breaking and entering into their residence.
06/07/202212:38
INCIDENT22003963
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
WALDEN SQUARE RD
A catalytic converter was stolen from the Walden Square parking lot.
06/07/202213:34
INCIDENT22003977
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Cambridge Street address for a threats report.
06/07/202214:03
INCIDENT22003975
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
COLUMBIA ST
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Columbia Street and Harvard Street for a report of a three-car crash. As a result, one individual was taken to a local medical facility for injuries.
06/07/202214:06
INCIDENT22003973
MISC. REPORT TYPE
UNION ST
A former resident of Union Street contacted the police to turn in a weapon (handgun) that belongs to her husband, who has an illness. Cambridge Police responded to take possession of the firearm, which will be destroyed.
06/07/202214:52
INCIDENT22003972
ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police were dispatched to a local business on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square for the report of an active disturbance involving pepper spray. Two suspects are being investigated.
06/07/202214:55
INCIDENT22003971
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
RINDGE AVE
An unknown male filed a false claim of child abuse against a parent. Further investigation revealed that this parent has been the victim of continuous harassment.
06/07/202214:56
INCIDENT22003976
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
RIVER ST
A River Street resident reported a past larceny.
06/07/202215:35
INCIDENT22003974
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
BROADWAY
Officers responded to Cambridge Street for the report of a hit and run motor vehicle crash that just occurred. A report was filed.
06/07/202215:52
INCIDENT22003979
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
WAVERLY ST
A Plymouth Street resident reported that an unknown person took their backpack while at Fort Washington Park. A laptop and other miscellaneous items were located inside of the backpack.
06/07/202216:33
INCIDENT22003981
VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A
HARVARD ST
Officers responded to a Harvard Street residence for the report of malicious destruction of property and an attempted breaking and entering. A report was filed.
06/07/202216:53
INCIDENT22003980
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
LANDSDOWNE ST
A Brighton resident reported an unknown person stole his motorized scooter. The scooter was locked to a bike lock at Landsdowne Street.
06/07/202220:32
INCIDENT22003987
A&B C265 S13A
MT AUBURN ST
Cambridge Police responded to Mount Auburn Street for people using narcotics. Officer located two people that were involved in a past physical altercation and a report was taken.
06/07/202220:51
INCIDENT22003986
MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28
BRATTLE ST
Cambridge Police were flagged down by a male who reported that his vehicle had just been stolen in the Harvard Square area. A short time later the vehicle was recovered in a different area of Cambridge.
06/07/202221:38
INCIDENT22003989
A&B C265 S13A
GARDEN ST
Cambridge Police responded to Garden Street for a past assault and battery. A male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and a report was taken.
