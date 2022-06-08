Clifton Springs Man Arrested After Three-Year-Old Found Alone Near Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a car being stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday at the 100 block of Polaris Street. About an hour later, Gates police spotted a group riding in the stolen car on Chili Avenue. Police said the teens kept driving in the stolen vehicle until they hit a parked car on Hertel street. Officers said the teens tried to run away, but were eventually caught.

2 DAYS AGO