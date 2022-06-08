Clifton Springs Man Arrested After Three-Year-Old Found Alone Near Road
Police have charged a Clifton Springs man after they say he failed to supervise a three-year-old child left in his care....www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Police have charged a Clifton Springs man after they say he failed to supervise a three-year-old child left in his care....www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0