Smith, Wisniewski strike gold

Leonard P. Leary, age 86, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born in the Town of Belmont on April 23, 1936, one of 12 children to Hugh and Margaret (Doyle) Leary. He was a hardworking farmer his entire life, a career that he loved. Baseball was a favorite hobby and he enjoyed watching as well as playing. His pet dogs held a special place in his heart. Other hobbies included deer hunting and riding around the countryside looking for wildlife with his friend Jerome.He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his two sons, Brad (Roxie) of Redgranite and Todd (Judi) of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Gavin (Tommi) and their son Mason and Halle Leary, Chris (Tricia) and their children, Mason and Gabby “Pumpkin”. He is also survived by siblings: Jean Ellen, Lucille, Donna Mae and Norm, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO