Hortonville, WI

Smith, Wisniewski strike gold

waupacanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Smith made the most out of his first trip to the WIAA State Track & Field Championships. One day after winning the boys’ Division 1 shot put event, the Hortonville High School sophomore made it two in a row by placing first in the discus event. He...

waupacanow.com

waupacanow.com

T-Birds blanked in semifinal

After gaining momentum through the postseason with regional and sectional championships, the Iola-Scandinavia softball team’s season came to a screeching halt in the state semifinals. The Thunderbirds, in the program’s first trip to state, ended up on the short end of a 10-0 score June 9 in a WIAA...
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Thunderbirds’ luck runs out

In the end, it was too much Oakfield and not enough Iola-Scandinavia. The Thunderbirds’ season ended June 7 with a 13-6 loss to Oakfield in a WIAA Division 4 baseball sectional final in Rosholt. Iola-Scandinavia had advanced to the championship game earlier that day with a 5-1 over Gibraltar/Washington...
ROSHOLT, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Incredible Things To Do With Grandkids In Appleton, Wisconsin

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. The greater Appleton, Wisconsin area, known as Fox Cities, had its history cemented in the 1870s when paper manufacturers created their paper production plants in the area. The Fox River that runs through the region created hydropower, including electricity, making it the perfect spot for manufacturing.
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Davis, Larry J.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
NEW LONDON, WI
whbl.com

Races Cancelled in Plymouth After Accident

The racetrack and grandstands at Sheboygan County Fair Park in Plymouth will be silent this weekend. It was supposed to be Fan Appreciation Night for fans of Plymouth Dirt Track Racing, but that can’t happen because of an accident last weekend. Operators of the track report that during last...
PLYMOUTH, WI
waupacanow.com

Leary, Leonard P.

Leonard P. Leary, age 86, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born in the Town of Belmont on April 23, 1936, one of 12 children to Hugh and Margaret (Doyle) Leary. He was a hardworking farmer his entire life, a career that he loved. Baseball was a favorite hobby and he enjoyed watching as well as playing. His pet dogs held a special place in his heart. Other hobbies included deer hunting and riding around the countryside looking for wildlife with his friend Jerome.He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his two sons, Brad (Roxie) of Redgranite and Todd (Judi) of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Gavin (Tommi) and their son Mason and Halle Leary, Chris (Tricia) and their children, Mason and Gabby “Pumpkin”. He is also survived by siblings: Jean Ellen, Lucille, Donna Mae and Norm, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUPACA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
WSAW

Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Party on the Plaza canceled due to projected inclement weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the PMI Entertainment Group have made the decision to cancel the upcoming event, Party on the Plaza at the Resch Expo Plaza. The free concert by Grand Union & The Cougars was scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the concert is canceled.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
WBAY Green Bay

Stretch of Green Bay street closes for 2 months for bridge replacement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A street on Green Bay’s west side that feeds traffic to and from W. Mason St. is closing for over two months this summer. Green Bay Public Works is closing S. Taylor St. between 7th and 9th streets starting next Monday, June 13. That’s just south of W. Mason. It will remain closed through Friday, August 26, to replace a small bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Borchardt Sr., George C.

George C. Borchardt, Sr. age 79 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County passed away. following a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer surrounded by family at his home under the care of ThedaCare at Home Hospice Wednesday morning June 8, 2022. George Carl Borchardt was born on October 3,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
101 WIXX

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe thunderstorm warning; hail hits parts of SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - While a severe thunderstorm warning rumbled across parts of Jefferson and Waukesha counties Friday, June 10 – some areas were hit with hail. The FOX6 Weather Experts tracked hail as big as an inch in diameter the Oconomowoc area around 5:30 p.m. From Brown Deer to Jackson...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How a bakery went from home-based to opening a one-of-a-kind business in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?. The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.
MENASHA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 6, 2022

Wayne B. Olson, 83, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. He was born on October 31, 1938, in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Vernon and Beatrice (Lyons) Olson. He married Florence Hunnaman in Wausau, WI. She preceded him in death. Wayne served his country in the US Marines for four years as well as in the US Army as a Green Beret for six years during the Vietnam War.
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

King of his castle: Oshkosh man savors entrance into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

OSHKOSH, Wis. — This is the story of Gordon Olson, who shortly after retirement experienced the worst day of his life when he was told he had brain cancer and only 11 months to live. Then two years later — yes, two years — he experienced one of the best days of his life when he was inducted into what he considers the greatest hall of fame ever established.
OSHKOSH, WI

