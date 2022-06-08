ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish...

