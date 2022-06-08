ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man charged after recording women in Turkey Hill bathroom

By Anan Hussein
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa — A Lancaster County man is now facing charges for recording multiple women in the bathroom at Turkey Hill on River Road. On January 3, around 8:30 p.m.,...

local21news.com

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Police seek identity of alleged criminal mischief suspect

Dauphin County, PA — Susquehanna Township Police are attempting to identify the suspect in the above photos who was driving a black Dodge Charger. Police say he committed a criminal mischief at the Turkey Hill on Dotson Court, Harrisburg, PA. 'If you can identify this suspect please contact Detective...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in the neck with screwdriver at Lancaster hotel, suspect wanted

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lancaster County man after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck repeatedly with a screwdriver. At approximately 7:30 am on June 8, 2022, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Olde Amish Inn 33 Eastbrook Rd for a report of a person stabbed. Police say the 64-year-old male victim was stabbed while in his motel room when an unknown male entered his room and began assaulting him.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police search for man accused of starving 2-month-old infant

DENVER, Pa. — State Police are attempting to locate a Lancaster County man charged with four felonies relating to the malnourishment of a two-month old baby in his care. Terri Young, 45, of Denver, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault of a child less than 13, and two counts of criminal conspiracy in the case, according to police.
DENVER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
local21news.com

Man will stand trial for 2020 Lancaster homicide, officials say

Lancaster County, PA — A Lititz man will face charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in the Lancaster County Courthouse before Magisterial District Judge Jodie E. Richardson. The evidence presented at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Turkey#Violent Crime
WTAJ

Amber Alert suspect arrested, child found safe in Philadelphia

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested the York woman who stole a car with a toddler inside on Sunday afternoon, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after 2-year-old Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, and the search for Maria McKenzie has come […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

38-year-old man killed in Chester County shooting

COATESVILLE, Pa. - The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and City of Coatesville Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Chester County. It happened Friday just before 9:10 p.m. at 5th Street and Lincoln Hwy. in Coatesville. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots in the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Cite Royersford Man After 422 West Accident

LIMERICK PA – A 53-year-old Shillington woman was injured, and a 57-year-old Royersford man received a traffic citation from Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks, following a two-vehicle accident Thursday (June 9, 2022) at 8:29 a.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 near mile-marker 178.3 in Limerick Township, they reported.
ROYERSFORD, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a fatal Lancaster County crash. It happened at 4:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. A 33-year-old Ephrata man was operating a northbound box truck when it left the roadway, struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant. The truck flipped onto the driver side. Emergency crews worked to extricate the man, who died. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Fatally Run Over By Truck In Berks County: Report

A woman died at a local hospital after being run over by a truck in Berks County, WFMZ reports. The 83-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a trash truck that was reversing on the 1300 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Muhlenberg Township around 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, the outlet says.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Brothers possibly tied to grandfather’s murder in York County, grandmother awaits trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators believe two brothers who now live in Austin are tied to their grandfather’s murder in York County 10 years ago. Their grandmother Virginia Hayden is already charged with murder for the death of her husband Thomas. She’s also charged with dozens of counts related to concealing her husband’s death and collecting more than $100,000 in his Social Security benefits. Investigators believe Thomas was killed between 2011 and 2021.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Child Among Four Armed Robbers Nabbed By Police In Central PA

A child was among four armed robbers arrested in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 8, police say. The group was wanted in connection with a store clerk assault and armed robbery at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street in York earlier that same evening, according to a release by West York Borough police.
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy