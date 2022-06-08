Weekend Lane Closure on Monsignor O'Brien Highway Beginning Saturday, June 18th

The MBTA announced today it will proceed with a series of two weekend lane closures on Monsignor O’Brien Highway outbound in Cambridge between the Gilmore Bridge the new Lechmere Station. The work is scheduled to begin Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, from 7:30 a.m. until late afternoon (3:00 to 6:00 p.m. depending on day-to-day progress). Work is scheduled to continue in this area the following weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. During these periods the righthand outbound lane on Monsignor O’Brien Highway will be closed from the Gilmore Bridge to East Street at the new Lechmere Station.

The purpose of the work is to perform final stormwater utility connections necessary to complete the construction of the GLX project. The work is part of the final stage of GLX construction in the Cambridge area. The project began carrying Green Line passengers between Lechmere Station and Union Square Station on March 21, 2022, over the East Cambridge Viaduct which was recently renovated via a separate project. The Medford Branch of GLX is expected to begin carrying passengers from Lechmere Station, through Somerville, to the Medford/Tufts Station by late summer 2022.

Weekend Detour Route

Beginning Saturday, June 18, 7:00 a.m. to late afternoon, and continuing on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and June 26, all motor vehicles traveling in the outbound, lane of Monsignor O’Brien Highway will be directed to turn left onto Edwin H. Land Boulevard, then proceed to turn right on Binney Street, then turn right on Third Street, and proceed to Monsignor O’Brien Highway.

The MBTA and GLX Program Management Team thanks MassDOT, its city partners, municipal leaders, and stakeholder groups for their continued collaboration and support as we complete the final stages of this long-awaited transit project in the area.

For more information, visit www.Mass.gov/GLX