PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) — An 8-year-old boy says he’s scared to return to school this fall after his gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him, knocking his front tooth loose. The moment was captured on surveillance camera back in March, but Easton Johnson’s mom is finally breaking her silence over it, feeling like the district didn’t do enough. “They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just have a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” said Jodi Johnson, Easton’s mom. Easton was in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th...

PRINCETON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO