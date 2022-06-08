Round Of Severe Weather Causes Thousands Of Power Outages Across Oklahoma

A second round of severe weather in as many days has caused thousands of power outages in Oklahoma.

As of 1 p.m., Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting more than 1,500 Caddo County residents (1,701) are without electricity.

Earlier this morning, more than 3,000 McClain County residents (3,144) and more than 2,000 Custer County (2,303) had their power disconnected.

Most residents in these two counties have had their power restored. At this hour, less than 10 residents between McClain and Custer counties are without power.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting more than 700 customers in Ada (780), more than 350 Guthrie customers (352), 100 customers in Norman (105) are without electricity.

Only 13 customers in Oklahoma City have lost their power.

OG&E does not yet have a time for when those services will be restored to Ada, Norman or Oklahoma City. Guthrie residents can expect power restoration by 4 p.m. Wednesday, the company said.

This is a developing story.