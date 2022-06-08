Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police arrested Darryl Naser, 29, of Far Rockaway, NY for multiple burglaries and related charges following two incidents that occurred last night. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 7:25 p.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Wheatleys Pond Road, Clayton for an attempted burglary complaint. The investigation determined the suspect had attempted to make entrance through the garage of the residence but was unsuccessful. A 51-year-old female victim who was home at the time was alerted to the motion in the garage, and upon checking observed the suspect urinating on her front lawn. The victim’s husband, who was also home at the time, confronted the suspect and he fled the property on a bicycle.
