Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Dewey Beach officials released a statement June 10, regarding new safety protocols. “In light of recent events, the Town of Dewey Beach continues to move forward with several proactive initiatives designed to increase safety for town residents and visitors. Starting today, we have implemented enhanced police presence throughout the town. We will be partnering with Delaware State Police and other agencies to add additional coverage for more thorough monitoring and timely incident response. The town is investing in the training of a Police K-9 to assist in identifying potential issues. We will be increasing the town's video safety system along with placement of signs and lighting in high pedestrian traffic areas. We will be asking the state for additional sobriety checkpoints in the area. We have met with the business owners and suggested and discussed how we can work together to enhance safety in Dewey Beach. Additionally, our businesses are working together to train staff while enhancing their policies and protocol for increased safety inside establishments.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO