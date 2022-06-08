ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on...

dsp.delaware.gov

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Carjacking of Armored Truck

The Delaware State Police are investigating the carjacking of an armored truck that took place on Maryland Avenue in the Wilmington area late this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, when the carjacking of a Garda armored truck occurred at Pabian Properties located at 101 N. Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE. The initial investigation revealed that a male suspect disguised in a Garda uniform assaulted two female employees as they exited the business. The suspect displayed a handgun and was able disarm one of the two female victims. The suspect also used a stun gun against the victim prior to him fleeing in the Garda Truck.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday night on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle. On June 8, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a 1999 black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane approaching 1st Ave in area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was exiting from the Hooters parking lot. The Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-Turn for southbound Route 13. The Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach puts new safety protocols in place

Dewey Beach officials released a statement June 10, regarding new safety protocols. “In light of recent events, the Town of Dewey Beach continues to move forward with several proactive initiatives designed to increase safety for town residents and visitors. Starting today, we have implemented enhanced police presence throughout the town. We will be partnering with Delaware State Police and other agencies to add additional coverage for more thorough monitoring and timely incident response. The town is investing in the training of a Police K-9 to assist in identifying potential issues. We will be increasing the town's video safety system along with placement of signs and lighting in high pedestrian traffic areas. We will be asking the state for additional sobriety checkpoints in the area. We have met with the business owners and suggested and discussed how we can work together to enhance safety in Dewey Beach. Additionally, our businesses are working together to train staff while enhancing their policies and protocol for increased safety inside establishments.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 70-year-old Michael Healy of Milton, Delaware. Michael was last seen on June 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., at his residence in Milton. Attempts to contact or locate Michael have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for 8th-Offense DUI Following Crash Investigation

Delaware State Police arrested 54-year-old Brian Thomas of Laurel, DE for 8th-offense DUI and other charges following a crash investigation conducted on Wednesday afternoon. On June 8, 2022 at approximately 3:57 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of northbound Sussex Highway and Concord Road in Seaford regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that a black Mazda Tribute had struck a black GMC Acadia that was stopped at a red light at this intersection. The Tribute fled from the scene of the accident and was seen traveling northbound on Sussex Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Sussex Highway north of West Stein Highway a short time later, and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the operator of the Tribute, identified as Brian Thomas, and signs of impairment were observed. A DUI investigation ensued, and Thomas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. No parties involved in the accident were injured.
LAUREL, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Charge Man In Two Armed Concord Pike Carjackings

Delaware State Police arrested Donte Richardson, 23, of Wilmington, for two carjackings that occurred early January in the North Wilmington area, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:03 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the parking lot of Wawa,...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Arrested in Wilmington; Gun, Cocaine, Oxycodone Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 1, at approximately 3:58 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police made contact with 19-year-old Jahnair Murphy of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a 9mm handgun, 7.1 grams of cocaine, and 11 Oxycodone pills. Police took Murphy into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar Tree located in Wilmington, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at 3603 Silverside Road, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects approached a male and a female employee who just exited the store after closing for the night. One of the suspects demanded the store’s deposit money and began striking the male victim over the head with an unknown object. The victim fell to the ground and dropped the deposit. The suspects grabbed the deposit and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Man Critically Injured in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South New Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located the victim lying in the roadway and began first aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to Bayhealth Kent Campus. The victim was struck a total of eight times by gunfire, with injuries to his upper extremities and torso. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Millsboro man found dead, investigation underway

MILLSBORO, Del. – An investigation is underway after a Millsboro man was found dead Tuesday evening. At around 5:40 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased individual found on the property of the Baywood Golf Course. Police say the victim, a 65-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
WDVM 25

Three injured after shooting at Prince George’s County mall

UPDATE 3:31 p.m. — Police said during an update that two men had a “verbal exchange” with two women and another man before leaving the mall. One of the men turned around and started firing a gun, hitting the three others. Police said that the two women are in serious condition. The man is still […]
baysideoc.com

One man hospitalized after Snow Hill shooting

Snow Hill police responded to the area after the Worcester County 911 center received multiple calls for shots fired on Cypress Lane near Byrd Park. According to reports heard over the scanner, the person who opened fire in the area struck multiple cars and a house with bullets. When police...
SNOW HILL, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Multiple Burglaries and Related Charges

Delaware State Police arrested Darryl Naser, 29, of Far Rockaway, NY for multiple burglaries and related charges following two incidents that occurred last night. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 7:25 p.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Wheatleys Pond Road, Clayton for an attempted burglary complaint. The investigation determined the suspect had attempted to make entrance through the garage of the residence but was unsuccessful. A 51-year-old female victim who was home at the time was alerted to the motion in the garage, and upon checking observed the suspect urinating on her front lawn. The victim’s husband, who was also home at the time, confronted the suspect and he fled the property on a bicycle.
CLAYTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Drug, DUI, and Weapon Charges Following Pursuit

Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Dontra Batson of Seaford, DE on drug, DUI, and weapon charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the Seaford area on Sunday morning. On June 5, 2022 at approximately 2:57 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a blue Ford Escape traveling at a...
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Tobacco Store Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Donald Gladden of New Castle, DE for robbery and other associated charges following an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon. On June 5, 2022 at approximately 12:50 p.m., troopers responded to the Tobacco Outlet located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding a...
NEW CASTLE, DE

