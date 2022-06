Last month, three contemporary art galleries in San Antonio were burglarized, with a total of $78,000 worth of artwork reported stolen. Two of the affected galleries, Felder Gallery, located in Midtown, and AnArte Gallery, located just north of Alamo Heights, were hit on May 6. Both galleries were then struck a second time, on May 11 and May 16, respectively. Art Gallery Prudencia, next door to Felder, was burglarized on May 21.

