Habitat MCTX offers workshop for home ownership and home repair

Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 3627 Sq. Ft. Stunning 1.5 story Village Builders home WITH SPARKLING POOL in the coveted Woodforest! You will love this functional floor plan perfect for entertaining featuring gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample sunlight, Office w/double doors and coffered ceiling, all Bedrooms down, gourmet Kitchen w/Butlers pantry and wine rack, open Family Room with large Breakfast area, and spacious Dining Room with tray ceilings! Game Room & Media Room up with full Bath is the perfect place for the kids to retreat. Enjoy your meticulously maintained backyard oasis year round with Heated Pebble Tec pool w/tanning ledge, oversized spa, & large covered Patio with natural gas line grill. Plenty of workspace in oversized 3-car garage with epoxy floor, overhead bin storage & full Ikea Kitchen cabinets, water softener, and 50 AMP hookup. This home has it all-- Book your showing today!
