Habitat MCTX offers workshop for home ownership and home repair

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2480 Sq. Ft. Pristine one-story on an oversized corner, cul-de-sac lot backing up to a reserve in the highly desired MISD! Soaring 12ft ceilings. The home features new wood floors, carpeting in front bedrooms and fresh paint! The kitchen is the heart of this home & opens up to the dining room & living room perfect for entertaining. There's a large breakfast bar AND an island so there is plenty of cabinet space for everyone. The stone fireplace with substantial wood mantle really sets the living room off! All of the bedrooms are great size with large closets for plenty of storage. Both guest bathrooms feature shower/tub combos tiled all the way to the ceiling. The primary bath has dual vanities, large shower and a soaking tub. When you step out back, this home only gets better. The large covered brick patio with a huge fan to keep you cool. The yard goes on forever! It's huge. The only back neighbors are beautiful trees from the reserve. Come see all that Woodforest has to offer!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO