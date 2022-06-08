Nearly 15% of Registered Voters in LA County Cast Ballots

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were 822,545 ballots cast, by 14.45% of registered voters in Los Angeles County, in the June primary election, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk reported in semi-final results Wednesday.

There were 580,358 voters who cast by mail ballots in the county in the primary election that ended Tuesday. There were 242,187 voters who cast ballots at vote centers.

The latest results were released on 2 a.m. Wednesday. There are 3,293 precincts in Los Angeles County and 5,690,637 registered voters in Los Angeles County.

There are 1,207 vote by mail precincts in the county. The voter registration figures reflect data collected 29 days before the election.

The first post-election ballot count update is scheduled for Friday.