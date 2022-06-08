Packers Need to Trade Jordan Love Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Aaron Rodgers says he's 'definitely' going to retire a Packer unless Green Bay trades him, which leads Jonas Knox Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington to wonder what's the plan for their former 1st round pick Jordan Love who's entering the 3rd season on his rookie contract. If Rodgers plays the remainder of his 3 year contract, it makes no sense to pick up Love's 5th year option, so he'll never have more value in a trade then right now. Brady explains.

Brady Quinn: "I don't know where Jordan Love fits in all this and I think it'd be best if they looked at a team Iike Carolina, they looked at a team like Seattle and said, 'Do you guys want to work out a deal for this? We can give you a guy who's got two years left on his deal and let him come in there and compete and let him potentially come in and be the guy. We viewed him as a former first round talent.' That to me would make the most sense for him and I think the [Packers] as well, in getting something back in return. Because the closer you let him get to free agency, no one's gonna want to trade for him..."