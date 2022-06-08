ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Need to Trade Jordan Love Right Now

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMjJH_0g4KlIEB00
Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Aaron Rodgers says he's 'definitely' going to retire a Packer unless Green Bay trades him, which leads Jonas Knox Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington to wonder what's the plan for their former 1st round pick Jordan Love who's entering the 3rd season on his rookie contract. If Rodgers plays the remainder of his 3 year contract, it makes no sense to pick up Love's 5th year option, so he'll never have more value in a trade then right now. Brady explains.

Brady Quinn: "I don't know where Jordan Love fits in all this and I think it'd be best if they looked at a team Iike Carolina, they looked at a team like Seattle and said, 'Do you guys want to work out a deal for this? We can give you a guy who's got two years left on his deal and let him come in there and compete and let him potentially come in and be the guy. We viewed him as a former first round talent.' That to me would make the most sense for him and I think the [Packers] as well, in getting something back in return. Because the closer you let him get to free agency, no one's gonna want to trade for him..."

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Aaron Rodgers' dating history over the past few years has been well-known. Over the past several years, he has spent time with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. The latest rumor floating around is that Rodgers is dating someone named Blu of Earth. According to multiple reports, Blu of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Peyton Manning’s potential role with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have settled their ownership situation, and that may open the door for Peyton Manning to return to the franchise in a more formal role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new Walton-Penner ownership group has already had exploratory talks with Manning about a potential advisory role. That role could be expanded in the future and involve Manning actually taking on a share of ownership.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Best Ever: NFL World Reacts

For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady. Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls. But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever...
NFL
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Randall Cobb Is Teaching Packers Wide Receivers “Aaron Rodgers 101”

Randall Cobb brings a lot of invaluable traits and tools to any NFL team. This is even more true of the Green Bay Packers. You see, Cobb is entering his 10th season playing with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have many new wide receivers this year, three of them draft picks. So, while Aaron Rodgers is not at the voluntary organized team activities, it is Randall Cobb who is teaching the new guys some “Aaron Rodgers 101.”
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy