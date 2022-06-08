ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WK2np_0g4KlGSj00
Photo: Getty Images

Historical speakeasies were originally created in the United States during Prohibition for people to enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended around 1933, speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience . They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named The Video Archive in Cincinnati as the best hidden bar in the Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it.

This Quentin Tarantino -inspired bar requires you to brush up on your film facts before entering. When you walk into the Cincinnati video storefront, a clerk will approach you and ask you a few questions about a specific movie (which changes every day). Search the video store to find the film and pull it, and a secret door will open up, leading you to The Video Archive bar. Movies are screened on the outdoor patio. There is a “mystery shot wheel.” Nods to Tarantino’s work adorn the walls. Need we say more?

Check out the complete list of all the best hidden bars across the country here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati rents rising 4th fastest in the nation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati is home to the hottest rental market in the Midwest, as local rents increased at the fourth-fastest rate in the country over the last year, according to data from real-estate brokerage Redfin. See full list at the end of this story. Tri-State rents leapt 32...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 10-12)

The open-air vintage market will return for its first pop-up of the season this weekend, featuring more than 100 vendors with items such as clothing, jewelry and gifts, with food and drinks available from local businesses. On Saturday, Pure Barre will host a $5 fitness class before the market opens. Tickets for Friday and Saturday must be purchased online, while Sunday tickets can be purchased online or in person. June 10-12. Times and prices vary. 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon, charmatthefarm.com. Read CityBeat's preview of Charm at the Farm.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Getty Images Historical#The Video Archive Bar
Cincinnati Herald

It Is Official! 2022 Miss Black Teen Cincinnati ‘Miss Joi Burton’ and 2022 Miss Black Cincinnati ‘Miss Olivia Riggs’

The votes tallied, the court chosen, and the winners of the 32nd Anniversary of Miss Black Teen Cincinnati and the 42nd Anniversary of Miss Black Cincinnati names are now and forever recorded in the 2022 RLH Pageants Unlimited historical journals. Both Pageants were held simultaneously, with sixteen beautiful, poised young African American women of different hues from Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton.
CINCINNATI, OH
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Spot Has the Best Italian Food in the State

There’s something simply comforting about a fantastic Italian meal, especially if it comes from a beloved local eatery. Growing up, one of my favorite things was when my family went to a local Italian restaurant, which sadly isn’t in business anymore. We would always order the breadsticks, which came piping hot and with a side of spicy Italian sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police talk pros, cons of new Ohio conceal carry law

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati police officers have different perspectives about a new gun law that will take effect Monday. It’s referred to as constitutional carry. It’s a measure Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in March. The NRA applauded the action saying the legislation protects the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: The Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy