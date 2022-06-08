Backroads Of Appalachia Rolling Out New App Benefitting Tourism In Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently announced a commission, named the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, will decide how to allocate the $483 million settlement from opioid companies. Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball said she feels confident that the right people will get the right amount of funding with this commission. Organizations specializing in addiction recovery have had ideas in the past without the money to support it, but now Ball feels that will change. That spotlight could positively impact areas like here in Eastern Kentucky. While an official hotline has not been set up, organizations hoping to be supported can call the state treasurer’s office for more information. If you are fighting addiction, you can call the Rebound Center at (606) 223-6267 or find more help here.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO