ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on June 20

By Angelita Faller
ualr.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas at Little Rock community will come together on Monday, June 20, to mark the university’s first celebration of Juneteenth. The celebration will provide UA Little Rock students, employees, alumni, and friends with the opportunity to celebrate African American history and culture. The day will feature a Juneteenth...

ualr.edu

Comments / 1

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

LRSD unveils sign for expanded West Little Rock High School

Officials with the Little Rock School District are looking ahead toward an expansion project at one of the city’s newest high schools. The district held an unveiling Thursday for a new sign on the campus of Little Rock West High School for Innovation. The school, which sits in a retrofitted office building, first opened in 2019 with just 64 students.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Afrobites brings African flare to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Grilling#Slavery#Ua Little Rock To#African American#Dei Fellow
FOX 16 News

Job Alert: Arkansas Heart Hospital to host job fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The healthcare industry is just one of many dealing with what’s called the “great resignation,” which is the elevated rate at which U.S. workers have quit their jobs since 2021. To help combat this issue, the Arkansas Heart Hospital is hosting a job fair on June 11. This job fair is […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
saumag.edu

SAU System Board meets, renames residence hall in honor of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory

The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees met in regular session on Thursday, June 9, at the SAU-Tech campus in Camden. The Board passed a resolution renaming University Hall in recognition of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory. A trailblazer, she was one of the first two African-American students to attend Southern State College. She became the University’s first black faculty member in August 1974, teaching in the general education program. Her leadership on campus was noted in her committee service and leadership in the Minority Forum, a group dedicated to the improvement of SAU and its students. A former student summarized her career, saying in part, “Dr. Mallory was an excellent instructor, but more importantly, she was a wonderful person because she cared so much about each of her students.” The renaming of University Hall to Kathleen Jordan Mallory Hall will recognize Dr. Mallory’s service and commitment to SAU. The dedication of Mallory Hall will take place during Homecoming celebrations on October 1, 2022.
aymag.com

Braum’s Continues Southward with Hot Springs, Arkadelphia Locations

Hot Springs may be the next city getting a Braum’s location in Arkansas. This comes just weeks after news about a possible Conway location began to circulate. A Hot Springs official on Wednesday confirmed to AY About You that Braum’s is contracted to purchase land at 1672 and 1684 Airport Road in Hot Springs, contingent upon approval from the Hot Springs Planning Commission.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
kolomkobir.com

Faced with outdated and outdated facilities, the director of Little Rock Zoo makes the case for a city bond proposal

The Little Rock Zoo’s director said at a public meeting on Wednesday that the city’s bond proposal for a vote in August would help the zoo make needed improvements. Since the zoo was founded in 1926, “We have a lot of old infrastructure – and a lot of it is old [Works Progress Administration] “Buildings that need to be rehabilitated – and a lot of other facilities that also need major repairs and replacement,” said Susan Altroy.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

University of Arkansas at Monticello to offer the state’s only online Master’s degree in Nursing with an emphasis in Public Health

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will offer the state of Arkansas’ only online Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis on public health. The degree requires 37 credit hours. The goal of our new MSN degree is to expand all nursing opportunities and reach all communities. This degree teaches […]
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

David’s Burgers Reopens in Little Rock Rivermarket

It’s summertime–– the smell of burgers is steadily wafting through the air, and for anyone in the Little Rock Rivermarket area, a familiar burger smell has returned. The restaurant location temporarily shut down in August 2021 due to a staff shortage. The current hours of operation are 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy