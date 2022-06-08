UA Little Rock to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on June 20

The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees met in regular session on Thursday, June 9, at the SAU-Tech campus in Camden. The Board passed a resolution renaming University Hall in recognition of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory. A trailblazer, she was one of the first two African-American students to attend Southern State College. She became the University’s first black faculty member in August 1974, teaching in the general education program. Her leadership on campus was noted in her committee service and leadership in the Minority Forum, a group dedicated to the improvement of SAU and its students. A former student summarized her career, saying in part, “Dr. Mallory was an excellent instructor, but more importantly, she was a wonderful person because she cared so much about each of her students.” The renaming of University Hall to Kathleen Jordan Mallory Hall will recognize Dr. Mallory’s service and commitment to SAU. The dedication of Mallory Hall will take place during Homecoming celebrations on October 1, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO