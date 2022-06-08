UA Little Rock to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on June 20
By Angelita Faller
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock community will come together on Monday, June 20, to mark the university’s first celebration of Juneteenth. The celebration will provide UA Little Rock students, employees, alumni, and friends with the opportunity to celebrate African American history and culture. The day will feature a Juneteenth...
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Food desert: a location where it's difficult to buy affordable or quality fresh food. This could come in the form of a rural area or a place that may not have a grocery store. There are several places in Arkansas that are considered food deserts,...
Officials with the Little Rock School District are looking ahead toward an expansion project at one of the city’s newest high schools. The district held an unveiling Thursday for a new sign on the campus of Little Rock West High School for Innovation. The school, which sits in a retrofitted office building, first opened in 2019 with just 64 students.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. […]
FORDYCE, Ark. — The city of Fordyce, albeit small, prides itself on football and a rich history. Dozens pass an empty lot on the corner of 4th and Main Street each and every day. "It used to have a convenience store on it that burned down years ago," said...
One of the most unique places to stay in Hot Springs is Hotel Hale. Normally, if someone were to ask you, "Have you ever been to Hotel Hale? You would probably be a little apprehensive to want to answer that question thinking you meant something else entirely different. Hotel Hale.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The healthcare industry is just one of many dealing with what’s called the “great resignation,” which is the elevated rate at which U.S. workers have quit their jobs since 2021. To help combat this issue, the Arkansas Heart Hospital is hosting a job fair on June 11. This job fair is […]
The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees met in regular session on Thursday, June 9, at the SAU-Tech campus in Camden. The Board passed a resolution renaming University Hall in recognition of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory. A trailblazer, she was one of the first two African-American students to attend Southern State College. She became the University’s first black faculty member in August 1974, teaching in the general education program. Her leadership on campus was noted in her committee service and leadership in the Minority Forum, a group dedicated to the improvement of SAU and its students. A former student summarized her career, saying in part, “Dr. Mallory was an excellent instructor, but more importantly, she was a wonderful person because she cared so much about each of her students.” The renaming of University Hall to Kathleen Jordan Mallory Hall will recognize Dr. Mallory’s service and commitment to SAU. The dedication of Mallory Hall will take place during Homecoming celebrations on October 1, 2022.
Hot Springs may be the next city getting a Braum’s location in Arkansas. This comes just weeks after news about a possible Conway location began to circulate. A Hot Springs official on Wednesday confirmed to AY About You that Braum’s is contracted to purchase land at 1672 and 1684 Airport Road in Hot Springs, contingent upon approval from the Hot Springs Planning Commission.
The Little Rock Zoo’s director said at a public meeting on Wednesday that the city’s bond proposal for a vote in August would help the zoo make needed improvements. Since the zoo was founded in 1926, “We have a lot of old infrastructure – and a lot of it is old [Works Progress Administration] “Buildings that need to be rehabilitated – and a lot of other facilities that also need major repairs and replacement,” said Susan Altroy.
Rodney Chrome was chosen to be the commencement speaker this year for New York University in May. His speech focused on topics like sexuality and representation. His words brought world renown celebrity Taylor Swift to tears.
MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will offer the state of Arkansas’ only online Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis on public health. The degree requires 37 credit hours. The goal of our new MSN degree is to expand all nursing opportunities and reach all communities. This degree teaches […]
Not even the owner of Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs, one of the most iconic structures in Arkansas, could convince an order of Benedictine Sisters to halt their plans to demolish the almost 100-year-old St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith. A statement from the CEO of Sky...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock traffic officials announced that the city will be closing Thibault Road for an extended period of time. The repairs will be for Thibault Road between Zeuber Road and Frazier Pike and will be taking place over the next 6-8 months, according to traffic officials.
It’s summertime–– the smell of burgers is steadily wafting through the air, and for anyone in the Little Rock Rivermarket area, a familiar burger smell has returned. The restaurant location temporarily shut down in August 2021 due to a staff shortage. The current hours of operation are 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Imagine you are at work or school and get a notification that there is active shooter. These are questions that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department wanted answers to, along with many more. "We want to be well prepared and more than prepared in the event...
