UPDATE (6/9/22) : The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made a fifth arrest in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield. Investigators identified 17-year-old Antonio King as one of the suspects and issued a warrant for his arrest. Members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located him and took him into custody without incident.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO