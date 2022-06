COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The County of Lexington and the City of Cayce are partnering with local law enforcement and Palmetto Pride to help clean up the community. They’re calling it the “Spring Sweep in Cayce: A Great American Cleanup Event.” It’ll take place next Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in a Cayce neighborhood where habitat for humanity is currently building homes. Volunteers are asked to arrive slightly before 9 a.m. so they can get signed in. Volunteers will also be given lunch at a local park.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO