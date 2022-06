COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – No action was taken by the Branch County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday after the second of two public hearings was conducted on a request from a property owner to annex nearly 40 acres of land from Quincy Township into the Village of Quincy. There was also no action on a separate request to de-annex property in the village to Quincy Township. Five persons spoke against the annexation on Tuesday. Among them was Quincy Township Zoning Administrator Matt Ashenfelter who said such things as a preliminary site evaluation has not been conducted yet.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO