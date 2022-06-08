ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba, MO

FFA makes raised beds for preschool

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cuba FFA Chapter recently made three raised flower/garden beds for Wise Little Owls Preschool & Childcare Center...

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
threeriverspublishing.com

Scouts make big donation to Legion at flag retirement ceremony - PHOTO GALLERY

Cuba American Legion Commander Woodrow Mosher (right) looks on as two members of the Cuba Boy Scouts Troop and Cub Scouts Pack 427 prepare a tattered American flag for proper disposal during a ceremony held Saturday at Hood Park in Cuba. The Scouts surprised the Legion members with a donation before the ceremony began.
CUBA, MO
KMOV

Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO
abc17news.com

The North East Community Action Corporation offering summer utility assistance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The North East Community Action Corporation is looking to help income-qualifying residents in 12 Missouri counties with their summer utility bills. The NECAC reportedly has more than one million dollars through the Energy Crisis Intervention Program. Applications may be submitted online or in-person at NECAC Service Centers.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Cuba, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

SJMS gets new wall padding

The St. James Middle School now has new wall padding in the gymnasium thanks to a donation by Maries County Bank. Pictured are Douglas Williams and Trish Howdeshell.
SAINT JAMES, MO
KRMS Radio

Free Fishing This Weekend With MDC

If you aren’t quite “hooked” on fishing, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hoping you’ll take advantage of free fishing days this weekend. Camden County Conservation Agent Payton Emery says, Saturday and Sunday, anyone can hit the waters statewide to drop their lines without having to, first, purchase the normal fishing permit, trout tag or other daily tags.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Judge rules to disqualify Wash Co. prosecutor candidate

A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Community Service#Fcs Financial
KICK AM 1530

Dinosaur Bones Found in Small Missouri Town Named Best To Visit

Who would have thought a small town in Missouri with less than 5,000 people is more famous than St. Louis, Missouri. Ste. Genevieve has been named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 by the Smithsonian Magazine which begs the question why is the Smithsonian recognizing this small town? Well, it's not for its history of being founded by the French in the 1700s or the fact it has some of the French-colonial structures still up. Nope, it has everything to do with the discovery of dinosaur bones.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an ex-Camdenton School District janitor to 20 years in prison for exposing himself to children. Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham said he is happy with the sentence. “He’s going to spend the next 20 years of his life and the Department of...
CAMDENTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Missouri Independent

Missouri attorney general subpoenas school districts over student surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized […] The post Missouri attorney general subpoenas school districts over student surveys appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

31 Roulette, Climax Springs, Missouri 65324

It's ready for you to Celebrate summer 2022 in a 5 bed/4 bath waterfront home at Diamond Crest Est., an exciting new Lakefront Development at the 45 Mile Marker of the Osage. Level driveway with 3 car garage. Enter the home, a stellar view invites you into the spacious living area & begs you out to the large lakefront deck. Get ready to be impressed by the custom quality of your brand new Lakefront home. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms. The lakeside suite features large windows, unobstructed view for miles with ensute bath walkin shower and double vanity and large walkin closet. The 2nd guest room could double as an office. A wide custom stairwell leads to the lower level Family room with a bar area & 3 additional bedrooms 2 full baths. Two bedrooms are lake side with again that fabulous view. You walk out to a patio, gentle lakefront with deep water, & room for a large dock. Stack stone seawall Don't miss out on this one, Call today for a more information or arrange private tour.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Country Days Photo Contest winners announced

The winner of the Second Annual Farmington Country Days Photo Contest sponsored by the Daily Journal/Farmington Press is Caitlin Carrow. Carrow's photo received 89 likes/loves on social media. The prize for Best Picture is a specially-framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $100 Visa gift card, which she will receive later this week.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
myleaderpaper.com

County moves up to highest level on COVID warning system

Jefferson County has been moved up to the orange, or highest, level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. Prior to that recent change, the county had been in the yellow, or medium, level for one week and in the green, or lowest, level of the system for 12 weeks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“Cars & Guitars Festival” June 11 In Kirkwood

Kirkwood will host its Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival on Saturday, June 11, in downtown Kirkwood. The festival’s theme of “Cars and Guitars” speaks to the rich transportation and music history of the region. Live music and vintage vehicles will anchor this outdoor event. Festivities Include.
KIRKWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy