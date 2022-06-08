ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

‘Live PD’ returning under new name. Will Richland County, SC be part of it?

By David Travis Bland
 3 days ago

‘Live PD,’ the popular live policing show that featured the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, is returning under the tentative title ‘On Patrol: Live,’ according to reports.

Whether Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott’s deputies will be on the new show is yet to be announced. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was the only police agency on all four seasons of ‘Live PD.’

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were also on ‘Live PD.’

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the show’s return as ‘On Patrol: Live.’

The new show “features roughly the same format of simultaneously following police officers in different U.S. cities live over the course of three hours,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the new shows producers.

The show’s network is changing. ‘On Patrol’ will air on the Reelz cable network.

Dan Abrams, who hosted ‘Live PD,’ said on Twitter that the new show will debut later this summer and be on Friday and Saturday nights.

Abrams thanked “#livepdnation,” the nickname for the show’s millions of fans.

“I never thought it would take two years, but we did it!” Abrams said.

The A&E network canceled ‘Live PD’ in 2020 following a series of high profile police killings, including the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May of that year.

Nationwide protests calling for major changes in policing all but sealed the fate of ‘Live PD.’

Columbia, SC
