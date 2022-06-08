Shape Childcare Services in Mason/Thurston Counties and Win Great Prizes with South Sound YMCA

The North Thurston Education Foundation has awarded scholarships with a total value of $153,500 to 38 graduating seniors from North Thurston Public Schools. “We are delighted to award scholarships to 38 of our graduating NTPS seniors. Our selection process was very competitive this year due to the high quality of our student applications. These students, who spent most of their final two years of high school learning online, are articulate, strong, and resilient. It is an honor to support them as they take their next steps in life. We are thankful to our gracious donors who support the North Thurston Education Foundation Scholarship program. Due to their generosity, NTEF offered several newly named scholarships this year. We appreciate the kindness of this community and their support of our students and schools, “ said Beth Utto-Galarneau, Scholarship Chair.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO