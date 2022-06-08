ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Shape Childcare Services in Mason/Thurston Counties and Win Great Prizes with South Sound YMCA

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Sound YMCA is surveying our community to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted childcare needs for families. Information provided from parents, future parents, caregivers, and...

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Community Provides Essential Opportunities for Connections That Promote Successful Aging

At every stage in life, people crave connection. As people age, they may find it difficult to maintain or create the same level of connection they need in order to feel fulfilled, joyful and healthy. Harbor Heights in Downtown Olympia strives to provide opportunities for their 55+ residents to foster positive relationships with each other and their community, which promotes a greater sense of health and wellbeing. Dr. Joe Casciani, longtime psychologist and founder of Living to 100 Club, has cultivated an essential understanding about the importance of staying connected into the “golden years.”
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally July 23 in Yelm Brings the Community Together Once Again

If you are looking for a day of great food, music and games this summer, mark your calendar now for the July 23 Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally in Yelm from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Yelm Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting this popular family-friendly event highlighting professional and amateur barbecue chefs and lots of summer fun. As its logo promises, the rally will be, “Saucier and Smokier Than Ever.”
YELM, WA
thurstontalk.com

North Thurston Education Foundation Awards $153,500 in Scholarships to 38 Students

The North Thurston Education Foundation has awarded scholarships with a total value of $153,500 to 38 graduating seniors from North Thurston Public Schools. “We are delighted to award scholarships to 38 of our graduating NTPS seniors. Our selection process was very competitive this year due to the high quality of our student applications. These students, who spent most of their final two years of high school learning online, are articulate, strong, and resilient. It is an honor to support them as they take their next steps in life. We are thankful to our gracious donors who support the North Thurston Education Foundation Scholarship program. Due to their generosity, NTEF offered several newly named scholarships this year. We appreciate the kindness of this community and their support of our students and schools, “ said Beth Utto-Galarneau, Scholarship Chair.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Thurston County, WA
Government
KING 5

Graduate with Down syndrome makes history at Olympia college

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Throughout his entire life, Dylan Kuehl been told that he can’t, or he shouldn’t. “They should not be saying that to me,” said Kuehl. He proved his doubters wrong again on Friday when he got a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College. Kuehl, 38, became the first graduate living with Down syndrome in the college’s 51-year history.
thejoltnews.com

Oly school board member Justin McKaughan resigns

Olympia School District Board of Directors vice president Justin McKaughan announced yesterday that he is stepping down from his post. McKaughan did not elaborate on the reason for his resignation but implied that he is moving away from the city. "My resignation will be effective on Aug. 31, 2022, when...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County Public Health to Close Capital Mall COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) will permanently close their COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Capital Mall in Olympia. The last day of operations for the Capital Mall clinic is Sunday, June 26, 2022. Public Health and Social Services will continue to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Thurston County – in partnership with local health care providers, schools, churches, non-profit organizations, and other businesses – through December 2022.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Ymca#Shape Childcare Services#Mason Thurston Counties#Apple Airpods
KING 5

A rare look inside Tacoma’s Pythian Temple

TACOMA, Wash. — For more than a hundred years the men who entered this four-story Tacoma building and climbed the well-worn flight of stairs were entering a secret society: The Knights of Pythias. “They're all members of a fraternal organization. Well,” said Historian Michael Sullivan “They are knights you...
thejoltnews.com

Olympia Site Plan hears 60-townhome project proposal

Olympia Site Plan Committee yesterday heard Olympic Capital Growth's proposal to build 60 townhomes on a five-acre parcel near North Thurston High School, just west of Sleater-Kinney Road NE. According to Architect Josh Gobel, of Studio 360 Architects, Olympic Capital also owns Bayan Trails project, a retirement and townhouse project...
OLYMPIA, WA
seattleschild.com

How you can use your library card to enjoy Washington’s great outdoors

The Check Out Washington program, which lends outdoor adventure packs to library-card holders, has expanded again. A new sponsorship added an additional 400 adventure packs to the supply statewide. In the Seattle area, the King County Library System now has almost 200 of them. The packs are meant as an...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebration of Life Service for Damon Allen

ROCK WITH THE DOC – Celebration Block Party. (On the same block as Dimmitt Middle School) For question or inquires for the family please email:
nypressnews.com

Sammamish mayor, City Council member resign from positions

Sammamish Mayor Christie Malchow and Councilmember Karen Moran both announced resignations this week, joining a growing list of leadership departures from the Eastside city. Malchow, whose resignation is effective Monday, is leaving her position one-and-a-half years early. She was chosen as mayor in January; Sammamish City Council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor among themselves every two years. She was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and selected for a two-year mayoral term in 2018.
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Lantern Festival, Pop-Up Market, and Plant Swap

The Tacoma Water Lantern Festival is kicking off June 11 in Spanaway Park. The event features food trucks, music, and lantern-designing. Rest assured if you're worried about littering: event staffers will clean up the lanterns after the gathering to ensure sustainability. Learn more here. Upcycled Cottage Pop-Up Market. Upcycled Cottage...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Chevys restaurant no more

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant building is no more. The once-lively business at 19920 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood opened around 2003. But it has been shuttered longer than it had been in business. This week, the building was finally demolished. The 18-acre strip mall that Chevys once occupied will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kentwood High School staff member arrested

KENT, Wash. — A staff member of the Kent School District was arrested Thursday morning. Kentwood High School sent a letter to parents and students informing them of allegations of “inappropriate behavior by a KW staff member.” The school said the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and that law enforcement was notified.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Notice: Letters being sent to King County voters asking for signatures are not junk mail

Notice: Those King County Elections mailers asking for a signature update are not junk mail. Some registered voters in King County are receiving a letter from the Elections Office with a magenta envelope looking very similar to an envelope containing a ballot, but it’s not a ballot-- it’s an attempt to update a voters signature on file but some voters have been calling the election’s office asking if the request is legit.
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington experiments with guaranteed basic income

With his first guaranteed basic income check, Geno Rosario purchased a cartload full of groceries. As the end of the month crept closer, there was no dread setting in, Rosario didn’t need to worry about stretching his paycheck until the next one came. The $500 monthly stipend filled in the gap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy