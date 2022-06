Gov. Mike Parson plans to sign legislation requiring electrical transmission line developers to pay farmers more for easements on their land, his office announced Wednesday. Parson will be in Sedalia on Saturday for a Missouri Cattlemen’s Association steak fry and plans to sign the legislation, requiring that landowners be paid 150% of fair market value for land taken through eminent domain for electrical transmission projects.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO