PS5 restock news: where to buy a PlayStation 5 console on Prime Day 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Demand for the Sony PS5 console been soaring during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. But although the Japanese giant’s fifth major console has sold by the million, PS5 restocks remain in short supply – both online and in physical stores.

The global chip shortage has put the brakes on manufacturing and severely hampered the supply chain, but the good news is that hope is on the horizon.

Several major retailers unveiled PS5 restocks in honor of Prime Day. Amazon is out of stock but has instituted a new "invite-based" ordering system (register here (opens in new tab)). We've have spotted one decent Prime Day PS5 deal, though – the five-star Pulse 3D headset (opens in new tab) for the record-low price of £79.99 (opens in new tab) ($89.99 (opens in new tab) if you're in the US).

With a bit of patience and a few tricks (we'll reveal them below), you can beat the odds and win the PS5 stock lottery. Right, let's get started. Here are all the retailers that offer regular PS5 restocks...

US PS5 restock quick links

Amazon: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) GameStop: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Best Buy: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Walmart: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Target: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Sony Direct: PS5 | Digital Edition

Newegg: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

UK PS5 restock quick links

Amazon: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) AO: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Argos: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Box: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Currys: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Game: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) John Lewis: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) PlayStation Direct: PS5

Smyths Toys: PS5 | Digital Edition

Very: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

Australia PS5 restock quick links

Amazon: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Sony Australia: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) Gamesmen: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) JB Hi-Fi: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

PS5 (opens in new tab) Digital Edition (opens in new tab) EB Games: PS5 (opens in new tab) | Digital Edition (opens in new tab)

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals

£739.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

No price information

(opens in new tab)

Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

PS5 restock buying guide

(Image credit: Sony)

Fed up with missing out on PS5 restocks? There are plenty ways to stack the odds in your favour. We've pooled all the latest tips and tricks below...

Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) members in the UK and US get priority access to PS5 stock. (use this 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not already a member).

Walmart Plus members get early access to PS5 drops. Note: the company offers a free 15-day trial of Walmart Plus (opens in new tab), but it doesn't include PS5 restocks. They tend to be exclusive to paid members so you must click the button that says "Start paid membership".

Game (opens in new tab) is one of the very best places to find a UK PS5 restock because it offers big PS5 bundles to deter scalpers. The pricier the bundle, the better your chances of securing one.

Best Buy (opens in new tab) is giving US customers who subscribe to its TotalTech (opens in new tab) service ($199.99 a year) early access to PS5 stock.

GameStop (opens in new tab) is another happy hunting ground. PS5 restocks can start up to an hour early for members of its PowerUp Rewards Pro (opens in new tab) club ($15 per year).

Sony Direct uses a queueing system to block scalpers. You'll need a PlayStation Network account and the ability to solve the odd CAPTCHA test. You can register here.

Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) has seen the most frequent restocks in Australia, so it's worth checking in often, and Sony (opens in new tab) has the ability to sign up for notifications. It's also worth checking back with the retailers we've listed above, or signing up to brick-and-mortar store waiting lists.

Finally, make sure you sign into your preferred retailer in advance and save your credit card details. That should speed up the checkout process.

Pro tip: pre-load your Amazon account with a gift card (opens in new tab) to cover the cost of your PS5. This will cut out any chance of your bank rejecting the payment at the last minute and wrecking your purchase!

Our pick of the best PS5 deals

Best PS5 stock tips 2022

Here's a biggie: never purchase a PS5 directly through Twitter – it's likely to be a scam. You're far better off using Twitter to track the latest PS5 restock rumours.

There are tons of fake accounts, so make sure you follow a legitimate tipster. We find PS5StockAlerts (US), PS5StockAlertUK (UK) and AustraliaPS5 (opens in new tab) (Australia) to be the most reliable sources for 2022 PS5 stock tips.

The best gaming TVs for PS5

Where to buy PS5 accessories

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Getting hold of PS5 accessories is a whole lot easier than getting hold of a PS5 console. But many of the most popular accessories still flash in and out of stock during busy shopping periods (Black Friday, Prime Day, etc). In other words, it's best to grab stock while it's available rather than wait until you secure your console.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – £59.99 (opens in new tab) / $69.99 (opens in new tab) / AU$109 (opens in new tab)

The PS5 only comes with one controller in the box, so this is a must-have for those who want to get stuck into multi-player gaming. It uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make games more immersive. Pre-order in Starlight Blue (opens in new tab) and Cosmic Red (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – £79.99 (opens in new tab) (save $£10) / $89.99 (opens in new tab) (save £10) / AU$159 (opens in new tab)

If you want to enjoy 3D audio, one of the one of the PS5's best features, you'll need one of these. It will also cut out background noise, so you can't hear anyone else in the same room, and make your gaming more immersive. It's reduced for Prime Day, too.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

PlayStation 5 HD Camera – £49.99 (opens in new tab) / $69.99 (opens in new tab) / AU$99 (opens in new tab)

This Full HD camera lets you add yourself to gameplay videos or video chat during multiplayer marathons. A must when chatting to teammates of friends.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

PlayStation 5 Media Remote – £24.99 (opens in new tab) / $29.99 (opens in new tab) / AU$49 (opens in new tab)

Want to use your PS5 as an entertainment hub? This handy remote will help you navigate everything from Netflix to 4K Blu-ray discs, and it'll make it as simple as changing channel on your TV.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station – £24.99 (opens in new tab) / $29.99 (opens in new tab) / AU$49 (opens in new tab)

This clever PlayStation 5 accessory charges up two wireless DualSense controllers at a time, so you'll never be powerless.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

PlayStation 5 Console Covers – £45 / $55 (opens in new tab) / AU$85 (opens in new tab)

Available to order from Sony Direct now, these official PS5 covers add a dash of colour to your console. Colours may vary from one country to another.

PlayStation 5 price: recent history

(Image credit: PlayStation)

After much waiting, Sony announced the price and release date of the PS5 on 16th September 2020.

The company set the price of the PS5 Digital Edition at £360 / $400 / AU$599, and the PS5 disc edition at £450 / $490 / AU$749. That came as a pleasant surprise to those who'd expected the PS5 to be priced higher than the rival Xbox Series X.

With demand continuing to outstrip supply in 2022, finding a PS5 deal continues to be a challenge (to say the least). Could the rumoured launch of the PS5 Pro in 2023/24 trigger a major PS5 price drop? Fingers crossed.

And here's how the PS5's price compares to that of its predecessors:

The original PlayStation and PS2 launched at £299 ($299) in 1994 and 2000 respectively. The PS3 was quite the step up in 2006, with the entry-level 20GB model starting at £425 ($499) – although that was more or less in line with inflation with regard to the original PlayStation, and there were also the significant hardware upgrades to factor in, not least of all being the Blu-ray optical drive.

Nonetheless, the PS3 was initially criticised partly for its seemingly high price. The 60GB model's $599 price tag took particularly heavy flack. By the arrival of the PS3 Slim in 2009, though, all seemed to have been forgiven.

The bigger public surprise was saved for the 2013 PS4 launch, however, when the PlayStation price dropped down to £350 ($399) and heralded the arrival of one of the best-selling games consoles of all time.

PlayStation 5 price: cheaper Digital Edition

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

There are two versions of the PlayStation 5: one with a disc drive and one without. It's a strategy could well prove crucial for the next console generation; it lets Sony keep at least one model more affordable while still offering a more fully-featured PS5.

Unlike the approach taken by Microsoft with the Xbox Series X and Series S, the full-fat, disc-playing PlayStation 5 and the more affordable, disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition enjoy performance parity, with the optical drive the only difference between the two machines.

We predicted that the PS5 Digital Edition would dip below the magic £400 ($400) barrier, while the version with the disc drive might be more like £499 ($499), and Sony has actually trumped our expectations – in the UK at least.

Last year, the PS5 shed around 300g in weight. The updated version, which boasts a lighter heatsink, is available now in most parts of the world. If you want to check which version you have, the original PS5 serial model numbers are: CF1016A (disc) and CFI-1015B (digital). The new PS5 numbers are: CFI-1116A (disc) and CFI-1100B (digital).

In early 2022, rumours of a PS5 Pro began circulating online. A reliable video report by gaming analyst RedGamingTech suggests that Sony is readying a more powerful version of the PS5 for a late 2023 or early-to-mid 2024 release.

The best PS5 deals on consoles, games and accessories

PlayStation 5 release date and availability

(Image credit: GREBO7 @ Reddit)

The PS5 launched in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, the PS5 on 12th November 2020. It arrived in the rest of the world (UK included) on 19th November 2020.

Since the day it his stores, demand has outstripped supply. Most retailers are still struggling to get hold of PS5 stock over a year later. And when it does appear online, eager customers - as well as bots – are snapping it up within minutes.

Hoping to secure a PS5? Check out the quick links and tricks at the top of the this page. And here's a detailed explanation of why it's hard to find a PS5 deal in 2022, as well as a few extra tips to boost your chances.

in December 2021, Sony released announced a slew of new coloured accessories for 2022. Fans can now order "Galaxy-inspired" DualSense wireless controllers in Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, as well as official coloured PS5 covers.

And in March 2022, Sony rolled out the first major PS5 software update and (finally) confirmed that VRR support will hit the PS5 in the "coming months".

PlayStation 5 price vs Xbox Series X price

(Image credit: Future)

So, how does the PS5 compare to the Xbox Series X on price? Better than many expected, as it happens.

The Xbox Series X and the full-fat PS5 are identically priced, at £449 / $500 / AU$749.

Both consoles also have a disc drive-less, cheaper sibling: that's the Xbox Series S and the PS5 Digital Edition. This is where things get really interesting, because the Xbox Series S costs only £250 / $299,/ AU$499, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition is £360 / $400 / AU$599.

That's a big step up, but it's worth pointing out that the Xbox Series S is less powerful than the Series X but the PS5 Digital Edition is identical to the standard PS5 except for the lack of a disc drive. In other words, the PS5 Digital Edition is more of a proper next-gen games console than the Xbox Series S.

Next-gen consoles battle it out: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

And the PS5 Digital Edition vs Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5 games price

(Image credit: Marvel)

When NBA games publisher 2K announced the $70 / £65 / AU$100 price for its sports sim NBA 2K21, it effectively confirmed a PS5 games price hike.

The sum helped raise the standard by $10 from $60. You can also stream your favourite games (without actually buying them). Sony is has recently announced an upgraded PS Plus.

To be fair to both Sony and Microsoft, games pricing has remained the same since the launch of the original Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2005. Between game production values having gone through the roof and 15 years' worth of inflation, it could have been a lot worse for the consumer.

Plus, we're seeing retailers offering huge discounts on some of the best PS5 games. If you're on the hunt for cheap PS5 games, check out this week's best PS5 deals.

Our pick of the best PS5 games

PlayStation 5 stock shortage

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony had planned on the production of 5 million PlayStation 5 games consoles by the end of March 2021. But as the popularity of gaming exploded during the pandemic, Sony doubled PlayStation production to meet 10 million units by the same date.

Sadly, it wasn't enough.In May 2021, the company warned analysts that PlayStation 5 shortages would continue until 2022: "I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand," said Hiroki Totoki, Sony's Chief Financial Officer.

On 12th November 2021 – the PS5's first birthday – Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan addressed “historic demand” for the PS5 in a PlayStation.Blog post. Ryan admitted that "inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for our customers" and said that Sony is "laser-focussed" on shipping as many console units as possible.

It all sounds very positive but the truth is, the company expects to produce one million fewer consoles – 15 million, rather than 16 million – in the financial year ending March 2022.

With the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, it seems that chip shortages are set to continue into 2022 and possibly beyond.

In December 2021, Intel chief Pat Gelsinger warned that the global chip shortage would continue into 2023: "Demand exploded to 20% year-over-year and disrupted supply chains created a very large gap... it just takes time to build this capacity to respond to the spike."

In early 2022, Sony decided to keep manufacturing PS4 consoles. The company intends to make an extra one million PS4 machines to compensate for the lack of PS5 stock. It's certainly one way to tackle the problem.

Sony approach seems to have worked. Now, in mid-2022, we're seeing the the likes of Amazon and Walmart not only restocking more regularly, but keeping PS5 consoles in stock for hours and even days at a time. Fingers crossed the shortages will soon be a thing of the past.

Here's why you can't find a PS5 deal in 2022

PlayStation 5 price: game bundles

The PS5 launched alongside a raft of games including:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab)

Astro's Playroom (Sony will bundle a digital copy it free with the PS5)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (opens in new tab)

Demon's Souls (opens in new tab)

Destruction AllStars (opens in new tab)

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle (opens in new tab)

Godfall (opens in new tab)

Just Dance 2021 (opens in new tab)

Maneater (opens in new tab)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (opens in new tab)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (opens in new tab)

We're already seeing retailers bundle the PS5 with the most popular titles, including FIFA 21, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty. Beyond games, we're also seeing the PS5 bundled with other treats and temptations, such as the excellent Pulse 3D headset. Sony has also unveiled its next-generation VR2 headset for PS5.

Games aside, the PS5 will act as an entertainment hub. Sony revealed it would come with Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube from day one. In November 2021, BBC iPlayer arrived on PS5 in 4K HDR. The PS5 YouTube app has also been upgraded and can now play video in HDR10.

As we previously reported, the PS5 continues to lack both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos but here's how to get the best picture and sound from your PS5. The company has also hinted at personalised 3D audio in the future.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals

£739.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

No price information

(opens in new tab)

Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

The best gaming TVs to max out a next-gen consoles

Our pick of the best gaming headsets for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

PS5 3D audio: what is it? How do you get it?

(opens in new tab)

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.