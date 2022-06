JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officer Kennis Croom was supposed to be off Thursday, but he went in to serve anyway, according to Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said. “He chose to come in and serve, which is what he was known to do regularly,” the chief said during a Friday press conference. “He was the definition of a true hero, and his legacy will go on.”

