"Bold and Beautiful" is the theme of this year's Black Family Reunion. Executive Director Tracey Artis says it's because Black people have had to be bold in America. “I know, as an African American, a Black woman, a business owner, a mother, a wife, that there are many times where I’ve had to be bold,” Artis says. “But I’ve always still tried to do it in a way to represent my heritage, my culture and myself, in a way that people would still understand my language.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO