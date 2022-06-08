ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Vernon police: East Hartford man fled after he hit woman, vehicles, garage

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

VERNON — Police charged an East Hartford man Sunday who they say fled the scene of an accident after striking a pedestrian, several vehicles, and a garage.

John Glasper, 41, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and other charges.

Glasper was arraigned in Vernon Superior Court Monday, where a judge increased his bond to $200,000, which he hadn’t posted as of early this morning. He is to return to court on July 11.

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Avenue in Vernon around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle with injuries to her hand and leg.

The driver of the vehicle, Glasper, also struck several other vehicles, a garage, and a fence, and then fled the area on foot, police said.

He was located a short distance away with minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Family of Hamden hit-and-run victims asks driver to turn himself in

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A father is asking for the driver who hit his son and grandson in Hamden on Thursday to turn himself in. The hit-and-run happened on Dixwell Avenue while the victims were in the crosswalk. Hamden police say the driver is dangerous and still on the loose. News 8 spoke with the […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wethersfield Police Arrest Man in Connection to Deadly Pedestrian Crash

Wethersfield Police have arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash last year. Officials said they've arrested 31-year-old Quintin Serafini, of Newington, in connection to a deadly accident that happened in Nov. 2021. A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street at the...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Vernon#Vernon Superior Court
WTNH

PD: Man struck, killed by delivery box truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place on Friday morning. Police said around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim suffering […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Driver In Crash Sues Hamden Cops

An East Haven resident is suing the town of Hamden and one of its cops for alleged negligence — after she crashed her car into a police cruiser that she claims was poorly positioned while attempting to block traffic. The filing of the suit comes roughly a week after...
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Manchester man sentenced to 42 months in prison for Bristol burglary

BRISTOL - A Manchester man who police say stole more than $100,000 worth of property during a Bristol burglary has been sentenced to prison. Jeffrey Pitkin, 51, faced sentencing this week in New Britain Superior Court, where a judge handed him a 42-month prison term. The prison sentence comes after...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

DCF notified following missing child report in Southington: police

SOUTHINGTON – The state’s Department of Children and Families has been made notified after a Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a young child from Southington. State police around 12:17 a.m. asked the public to be on the lookout for 7-year-old Eve Hoeger, who had been reported missing since sometime Friday. The child, who will turn 8 later this month, was believed to possibly be with her mother, 32-year-old Ashley Hoeger, in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Seek Help Finding Hit-&-Run Driver

Police are asking the public for information to help track down a driver who allegedly struck a father and his young son, then left the scene. The incident begin with a car crash at Dixwell Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue in Hamden Thursday around 8:30 a.m. A driver hit the two pedestrians, then fled the scene.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police probe 2 shootings in 4 hours

HARTFORD — City police said they are investigating two shootings in four hours, one of which is believed to have been an accident. Both victims survived, police said Friday. The first shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Street in the city’s North End. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Driver Rammed Vehicle, Hit Father Carrying Toddler in Conn.: Police

Police are looking for the driver who rammed another car and then hit a father carrying a toddler on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Thursday morning. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after a woman reported a gold-colored Mitsubishi had hit her car several times. The...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday. The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment. Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Probe of 1975 East Haven homicide hits snag when wrong casket exhumed

HAMDEN — East Haven police arrived at Hamden’s State Street Cemetery hoping to finally make progress on a 47-year-old homicide case by exhuming the body of the unidentified victim. They were disappointed when officials dug up the wrong casket at what turned out to be a different unmarked...
WTNH

Father, young son injured in hit-and-run: Hamden police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning. Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, […]
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with Glastonbury robbery

GLASTONBURY — A man is facing a robbery charge based on the accusation that he was shoplifting from a Glastonbury grocery store in January. Steven Pinto, 29, of 75 Lyness St. in Manchester, was arrested Wednesday on second-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny charges in the incident, according to police.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man stole Tesla wheels, tires

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a man who they say stole wheels and tires for Tesla vehicles from an auto repair facility on two separate occasions in November 2021. Bryan R. Lopez, 35, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on two active warrants and charged with two counts each of third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
389
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy