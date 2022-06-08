Vernon police: East Hartford man fled after he hit woman, vehicles, garage

VERNON — Police charged an East Hartford man Sunday who they say fled the scene of an accident after striking a pedestrian, several vehicles, and a garage.

John Glasper, 41, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and other charges.

Glasper was arraigned in Vernon Superior Court Monday, where a judge increased his bond to $200,000, which he hadn’t posted as of early this morning. He is to return to court on July 11.

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Avenue in Vernon around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle with injuries to her hand and leg.

The driver of the vehicle, Glasper, also struck several other vehicles, a garage, and a fence, and then fled the area on foot, police said.

He was located a short distance away with minor injuries.