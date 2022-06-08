Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Will Have New Role in Bullpen Upon Return From Injured List

Aaron Boone gives an update on Chapman's status on the injured list, as well as a few other Yankees pitchers, like Jonathan Loáisiga and Domingo Germán

MINNEAPOLIS — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is inching closer to his return from the injured list, working back from his Achilles tendinitis.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the left-hander will throw a bullpen when New York returns home from this quick three-game trip to Minnesota. The target, as of now, is either Friday or Saturday for the seven-time All-Star to get back to throwing off a mound.

Chapman is still slightly asymptomatic in his Achilles, but Boone said the physical symptoms are not a concern. They just want to get him back into pitching shape before bringing him back.

When he does return from the IL, however, Chapman won't come back in the same role he's accustomed to.

Chapman was struggling mightily before this injury forced him onto the injured list. Meanwhile, right-hander Clay Holmes has been one of the best relievers in baseball, throwing 26 scoreless innings in a row since he allowed an earned run on Opening Day.

Holmes has quickly blossomed as New York's closer in that span, recording seven saves and excelling in high-leverage appearances.

When asked about Chapman's role, Boone had an opportunity on Tuesday to say he's still the team's closer. Instead, the skipper called the southpaw a "big-time back end reliever that we just want to get right."

After Chapman began the campaign with 12 scoreless outings, overcoming some early obstacles, he gave up at least one run in five consecutive appearances. It's the first time he's ever allowed a run in five straight outings in his illustrious career.

The Yankees can still certainly benefit from a healthy Chapman in the back of their bullpen this summer. With Chad Green out for the year and a few other key arms sidelined with injuries, they need all the experience and depth they can get for the stretch run.

Jonathan Loáisiga, another high-profile reliever that's on the injured list, returned to Nicaragua to tend to a "family situation" this week, per Boone.

Boone added that Loáisiga—who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation—could throw this week while in Nicaragua. There's no clear timetable for his return to New York's bullpen, though.

Like Chapman, Loáisiga has struggled to produce consistently out of the 'pen. The right-hander has a 7.02 ERA over 18 games.

Meanwhile, lefty Zack Britton continues to progress toward his return from last fall's Tommy John surgery. Boone reiterated on Tuesday that there is "optimism" the veteran can return before the end of this season.

Britton threw a bullpen the other day and it went well, Boone added. He's scheduled for another with an eventual rehab assignment in the future as well.

Speaking of rehab assignments, right-hander Domingo Germán is almost ready to get back into game action.

Germán has been sidelined on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. Boone revealed on Tuesday that the righty is throwing multiple innings his next time out. After that, he'll be ready to join one of New York's affiliates for a rehab assignment.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.