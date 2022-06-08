ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Will Have New Role in Bullpen Upon Return From Injured List

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZg3R_0g4KfUDZ00

Aaron Boone gives an update on Chapman's status on the injured list, as well as a few other Yankees pitchers, like Jonathan Loáisiga and Domingo Germán

MINNEAPOLIS — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is inching closer to his return from the injured list, working back from his Achilles tendinitis.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the left-hander will throw a bullpen when New York returns home from this quick three-game trip to Minnesota. The target, as of now, is either Friday or Saturday for the seven-time All-Star to get back to throwing off a mound.

Chapman is still slightly asymptomatic in his Achilles, but Boone said the physical symptoms are not a concern. They just want to get him back into pitching shape before bringing him back.

When he does return from the IL, however, Chapman won't come back in the same role he's accustomed to.

Chapman was struggling mightily before this injury forced him onto the injured list. Meanwhile, right-hander Clay Holmes has been one of the best relievers in baseball, throwing 26 scoreless innings in a row since he allowed an earned run on Opening Day.

Holmes has quickly blossomed as New York's closer in that span, recording seven saves and excelling in high-leverage appearances.

When asked about Chapman's role, Boone had an opportunity on Tuesday to say he's still the team's closer. Instead, the skipper called the southpaw a "big-time back end reliever that we just want to get right."

After Chapman began the campaign with 12 scoreless outings, overcoming some early obstacles, he gave up at least one run in five consecutive appearances. It's the first time he's ever allowed a run in five straight outings in his illustrious career.

The Yankees can still certainly benefit from a healthy Chapman in the back of their bullpen this summer. With Chad Green out for the year and a few other key arms sidelined with injuries, they need all the experience and depth they can get for the stretch run.

Jonathan Loáisiga, another high-profile reliever that's on the injured list, returned to Nicaragua to tend to a "family situation" this week, per Boone.

Boone added that Loáisiga—who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation—could throw this week while in Nicaragua. There's no clear timetable for his return to New York's bullpen, though.

Like Chapman, Loáisiga has struggled to produce consistently out of the 'pen. The right-hander has a 7.02 ERA over 18 games.

Meanwhile, lefty Zack Britton continues to progress toward his return from last fall's Tommy John surgery. Boone reiterated on Tuesday that there is "optimism" the veteran can return before the end of this season.

Britton threw a bullpen the other day and it went well, Boone added. He's scheduled for another with an eventual rehab assignment in the future as well.

Speaking of rehab assignments, right-hander Domingo Germán is almost ready to get back into game action.

Germán has been sidelined on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. Boone revealed on Tuesday that the righty is throwing multiple innings his next time out. After that, he'll be ready to join one of New York's affiliates for a rehab assignment.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Gary Sánchez
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to yet another terrible missed call

Robot umpires by 2024 or we riot. That has to be the mantra for many baseball fans after the last couple of months as missed calls, terrible decisions, ump shows, and just absurd moments seem to have become commonplace in Major League Baseball and other leagues. Thursday we were treated...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Injured List#New Role#Achilles
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Series Preview

They may have had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Twins in yesterday’s rubber match ensured the Yankees their third straight series. There’s no rest for the weary, as they fly back home just in time to welcome the Cubs to the Stadium for their first taste of interleague play. Let’s see who the Yankees will roll out across the three games to defend their home turf.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar Is Staying Professional For Now

Miguel Andujar is a guy with great potential who is getting lost in the New York Yankees system. After a hot start to his career in 2018, when he hit 27 home runs, drove in 92, and hit .297, he has been unable to find any traction in the Yankees organization, dealing with injuries and inconsistencies that have kept him off the field or down in the minors.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees will be active at the trade deadline seeking pitching support

With the trade deadline quickly approaching on August 2 at 6 PM, the New York Yankees are expected to be active in the hunt for more pitching support. This season, they’ve had a few positions that have presented liabilities, notably the outfield and the bullpen, with injuries arising. Both...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
919
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy