Public Safety

Harvey Weinstein faces 2 indecent assault charges in the UK, prosecutors say

By Henry Dyer
 3 days ago

Harvey Weinstein.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

  • The UK's Crown Prosecution Service authorized the Metropolitan Police to bring indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein.
  • The counts relate to two alleged incidents in August 1996 in London concerning a woman now in her 50s, authorities said.
  • The Metropolitan Police haven't formally charged the former producer.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service has authorized charging Harvey Weinstein with two charges of indecent assault against one woman in London in August 1996.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon , the CPS said it had authorized charges to be brought against Weinstein, 70, by the Metropolitan Police.

The CPS' statement said the charges are connected to the alleged assault of a woman in August 1996.

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

In a statement also released Wednesday afternoon , the Metropolitan Police said the woman is now in her 50s.

The police said those who had made allegations against Weinstein had been updated. Weinstein has yet to be formally charged in the case.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

