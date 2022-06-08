ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL: OFFICERS INDICTED FOR SON'S DEATH, MOM REACTS

Three Crestview, Florida police officers were indicted for manslaughter Monday in the October 2021 death of Calvin Wilks Jr.

