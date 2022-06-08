FL: OFFICERS INDICTED FOR SON'S DEATH, MOM REACTS

Related
WINKNEWS.com
3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death
CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami) Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death. They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr. They say he became aggressive...
WALA-TV FOX10
Parents to 3-year-old tragically killed heartbroken by accidental shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A tragic and heartbreaking story after the death of a 3-year-old child. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office the young child, identified as Weston Spelich, was hit in the head and died. Deputies say Weston’s 13-year-old cousin accidentally shot him with an air rifle.
WJHG-TV
Southport man arrested for allegedly molesting a juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials have arrested a Southport man on several counts of lewd and lascivious charges. According to officials, on May 17th, an investigation began into 44-year-old Joseph Kaspryzk, of Southport. Kaspryzk is believed to have been involved in illegal sexual conduct...
utv44.com
Alabama DOC released him early on manslaughter conviction, now he's facing murder charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned the suspect in a recent murder in Mobile was released from prison early after his involvement in another shooting death six years ago. Algernon Grayson, 22, was led out of Mobile Police Headquarters in handcuffs on Thursday, June 9, 2022, charged...
Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to a crash involving a patrol car in Escambia County. The crash happened Friday, June 10, while an Escambia County patrol car was responding to a call. The driver was traveling along the US-90 Overpass when he hit a curve, veered off the road […]
WCTV
2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on 4200 Thomas drive. The vehicle was traveling on Thomas Drive around 2:40 a.m. at a high rate of speed which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle when attempting a curve.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up house in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up a house. Investigators said officers were called to Valdez Court on May 17 and determined that Marrenne Marshall offered to pay someone to shoot a guy she knew and everyone inside his home.
2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
WCTV
Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old man from Bristol died in a traffic accident that shut down Blountstown Highway Thursday morning, said the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 10 a.m. when one vehicle tried to pass another, said FHP. According to an accident report, an SUV driven by...
utv44.com
Three-year-old killed in Grand Bay accidentally shot by 13-year-old relative
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — "We just need everybody to get together and say a prayer." Irvington resident Latoshia Johnson met the news with shock and sadness. She'd slept through last night's tragic events that unfolded just before midnight, a few doors down from her house in Grand Bay.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man abandons child, dog at Walmart after fleeing bail bondsman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly abandoning his child inside Walmart and leaving his dog inside a vehicle that was turned off, according to an arrest report. A bail bondsman was attempting to take 27-year-old Deangelo Meriweather into custody for a warrant when he...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 former Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office employees charged with fraud
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A deputy and a civilian clerk at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office have lost their jobs and have been arrested on fraud charges. Carl Scheel III, who was a deputy, and Alicia Scheel, a civilian clerk, are each charged with a felony count of exploitation of the elderly, according to the SRCSO.
WEAR
Police search for woman last seen at Pensacola assisted living center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia Friday afternoon. Police say 85-year-old Jacqueline Ruth Larson was last seen in the lobby of Summer Vista Assisted Living on 3450 Wimbledon Dr. around 9:30 a.m. She is wearing a brown vest, a floral print...
13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials. The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male […]
niceville.com
Crestview police officers indicted for manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Grand Jury has indicted three Crestview Police Officers for manslaughter, the Office of the State Attorney has announced. The Grand Jury found probable cause to indict Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds for the crime of manslaughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office said.
WCTV
Murder suspect back in custody in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – A murder suspect who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna back in December is back in custody. Marianna police say Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Barstow, California. He is being held there awaiting extradition back to Florida on charges of aggravated assault and first degree murder.
Southeast Alabama woman arrested after allegedly shooting son
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — A woman has been arrested after deputies say she shot her son in the leg back in May. On May 30, at around 1:40 a.m., a Geneva County investigator was informed of a shooting that had occurred at County Road 105 in Hartford. Dispatch told the investigator that the victim […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne woman dies in Highway 181 crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old Daphne woman has died in a crash on Alabama 181. The Daphne Police Department said that about 9:30 p.m. Thursday Kimberly Holley crossed over into the wrong lane of traffic while traveling on the highway near Pleasant Road. Her vehicle struck two other vehicles, causing injury to another driver.
WJHG-TV
Fatality occurs when vehicle goes off the highway
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man ran his vehicle off US 98 on Friday due to what officials say was a medical emergency. The 85 year old individual was traveling east in a blue 2022 Volkswagen when he began to run off the highway. Officers say the front of...
Mobile County 3-year-old dies after being shot with air rifle by playmate
A three-year-old was pronounced dead in Mobile early Thursday after being shot with an air rifle by a playmate. According to an account provided by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile County EMS responded to a call in the 12000 block of Ala. 188 at about 11:30 Wednesday evening.
