ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Nathan Ake will 'Never Give Up' amid Exit Talks

By Alex Caddick
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4U3T_0g4KfHzM00

Places in this Manchester City side are arguably the most competitive in the World, defender Nathan Ake knows that first hand.

Places in this Manchester City side are arguably the most competitive in the World, defender Nathan Ake knows that first hand.

With other clubs aware of Nathan Ake's lack of game time, he has been the subject of transfer interest from other clubs, most notably newly owned Newcastle United. Reports claim that City have slapped at £50m price tag on the Dutch international, aware of Newcastle United's newly found wealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SptEd_0g4KfHzM00

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS , Ake shed some light on his Manchester City situation, as well as the Netherlands national team.

On being called up to the Dutch side, Ake said "I think it's always an honor to be called up, but at some point you want to make your contribution."

Alongside having heavy competition at the Etihad, the Dutch side is stacked with talent at centre half, whether that be Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt or newly rising star Jurrien Timber, Ake has to compete at the highest level for club and country.

Despite this , Ake's still noticing his game improving, sharing ""Last season was very unfortunate due to injuries, that year I don't really count. This season I was really 100 percent present and I played more. You notice improvement, in yourself, how you play. I felt good."

Ake made more comments suggesting he is still committed to forcing himself into the City XI, "With that intention, I go into the season. I'm going to do everything I can to play even more."

Despite a lot of interest from other clubs, it seems Nathan Ake is set on staying at the Sky Blue's. However, should manager Pep Guardiola decide he is surplus to requirements, he still could make a move this summer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Targeting Star Midfielder, But Face Competition From Man United And Chelsea

Liverpool are targeting £30 million PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as Jürgen Klopp is seeking to strengthen his ageing engine room this summer. According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club are one of four Premier League sides tracking the Ivory Coast international. The 24-year-old is said to be very interested in making the switch to the English top-flight, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle also interested in acquiring his services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue

The Senegalese seems destined to leave Liverpool this summer after a brilliant six-year spell where he helped transform the club under Jurgen Klopp. The 30-year-old helped Liverpool to a European Cup victory in 2019 and then to their first League title for 30 years the following season. The trophies have continued to roll in at Anfield with another two added this year after victory in the domestic cups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Real Madrid wrap up £85m deal to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni while Paul Pogba is set to wrap up a £68m four-year deal at Juventus

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer. Barcelona's financial struggles have been well documented and amid their bid to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, they may have to make a few cutbacks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Dutch#Newcastle United#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy