Lil Nas X with F BET Diss Song

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
Whew honey Lil Nas X is being a tad bit childish and in his feelings that he did not get nay nominations in the 2022 BET awards. So of course with him being an artist and to express himself he dropped a diss track towards the TV network.

At the beginning of the track LNX drops a disrespectful phrase and keeps in on repeat. He is claiming that BET did not nominate him through discrimination, he even has the Queen, Queen Latifah backing him on this statement.

He missed out on nominations for Best Male Hip Hop and Pop Artist.

courtesy of TMZ

Are you team LNX or team BET?

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B

