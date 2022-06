HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — June is Pride Month across the country. On Thursday night, Haddon Township kicked off its celebrations with its second Pride parade. Haddon Township in Camden County threw a party Thursday night and it looks like everybody who heard about it — and then some — showed up. Usually busy Haddon Avenue, full of mom and pop shops and great restaurants, transformed into a meeting hub for all who celebrate the LGBT community. “Just unbelievable. Unbelievable for our town and just lets everybody know that Haddon Township is an inclusive community,” Randy Teague said. Jim Duffy, who owns Asters Floral...

HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO