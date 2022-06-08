ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Music Month: Fatima Robinson Is The Brilliant Choreographer Behind Your Favorite Music Videos

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

To continue the Black Music Month celebration, online discourse about popular choreographer and director, Fatima Robinson, brought attention to the countless music videos, live performances and films she has impacted throughout her career. Check out a gallery of some of our favorites from the all-star talent.

Robinson has choreographed music videos for artists like Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, Bobby Brown, Backstreet Boys, Mary J. Blige and The Black Eyed Peas. Her choreography credits span across music videos, live performances, television and film. Most recently, Robinson was tapped to create Beyoncé’s Oscars “Be Alive” performance.

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsal:

She also choreographed the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featuring artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

The Little Rock, Arkansas native won a competition to be a dancer in a music video and followed that up with other contest wins and performances. Robinson made the transition to choreography, becoming notable for her ability to blend modern hip hop styles with more classical dance elements. She found mainstream success after working in commercials. Her work brought her recognition from her industry peers and she was nominated in 2000 for the American Choreography Award for best choreography in the GAP “Khaki Soul” advertisement directed by Christian Weber in one single take.

There’s no limit to what Fatima Robinson can do. What is most impressive about her career is how she continues to pour into the next generation of dancers, performers and directors.

Check out a gallery of Fatima Robinson’s work over the years below:

Black Music Month: Fatima Robinson Is The Brilliant Choreographer Behind Your Favorite Music Videos was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Beyoncé – “Be Alive (Oscars Performance)”

2. Doja Cat – “Vegas”

3. Michael Jackson – “Remember The Time”

4. Aaliyah – “Are You That Somebody”

5. Aaliyah – “Rock The Boat”

6. Backstreet Boys – “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”

7. 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show

8. The Black Eyed Peas – “My Humps”

9. Nelly Furtado – “Promiscuous”

10. Mary J. Blige – “Family Affair”

11. Bobby Brown – “Humpin Around”

13. Save the Last Dance

14. GAP “Khaki Soul” Ad

15. Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass”

